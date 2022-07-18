It’s been almost a full year since Tion Wayne liberated his debut LP Green With Envy, a 17-song body of work with a wealth of assists from Polo G, NSG, D-Block Europe, 6LACK, Russ Millions, Bugzy Malone, Fivio Foreign, Potter Payper, and more. Since then, the London emcee has continued his momentum with well-received bangers like “Knock Knock” with M24, “24 Hours In Lagos” with ArrDee, and “IFTK” with La Roux. In addition to receiving a top ten certification on the Official Singles chart in the UK, “IFTK” has also since earned all parties a Silver certification.

Over the weekend, Wayne unveiled a new single titled “Who’s Real?,” a smooth, Cee Figz-produced number that sees him repping his old stomping grounds, reflecting on how far he’s come, and much more:

“I met a guy in jail, so low, he strang up, now, my money feel longer than bang up, old school, them times, them neeks got slap-up, now, I just spend Ps for the ammo, rich presidential, Barack Obama, we was in the ding-dong playin’ Shola Ama, it hurts that I got my Gs in the slammer, but I’ll send their mum Ps, no wahala, but I swear, this weren’t the life that I want bro, I don’t wanna see my kids on the block, no, true, I left the wing back like Alonso, no more feds at my front door…”

The accompanying visual for “Who Real?” comes courtesy of AdeOG and begins with a crazy shot overlooking the city. Elsewhere, Wayne and his close consiglieri play cards, bowl, enjoy drinks, show off stacks of money, and more in an undisclosed location. Viewers can also catch footage of Wayne rocking packed crowds and showing love to fans throughout the 3-minute clip. Press play on Tion Wayne‘s “Who’s Real?” video below.