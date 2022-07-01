Back in February, EarthGang unveiled their latest body of work Ghetto Gods, which came with 17 tracks and a wealth of contributions from Future, JID, J. Cole, Baby Tate, Ari Lennox, Musiq Soulchild, CeeLo Green, and Nick Cannon. Today (July 1), the duo circles back to reveal a brand new deluxe edition of the project.

Featuring five additional tracks ranging from remixes, new songs and reimagined versions of album favorites, Ghetto Gods (Deluxe) brings along friends Smino, Blxckie, and more. One early fan-favorite is the remix of “Smoke Sum,” which now boasts appearances from Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y who add their new special twist to the record:

Roll up another one, pour out in my name/Fire up that shit in my name, in my name/ Roll up another one (Too much to say) Pur out in my name/ Fire up that shit in my name (Don’t wanna feel numb)/ In my name (Hoka, woo)/ Clit it run, wait, baby, dip in the sky, forgive me if I was distant yesterday/ Out of my mind, I’m out of my heart sometimes, too much to say

Ghetto Gods follows 2019’s Mirrorland, which was EarthGang’s third album and first under Dreamville and Interscope. That project boasted assists from Young Thug, Malik, T-Pain, Kehlani, and Arin Ray across 14 songs. More recently, they joined their Dreamville cohorts for the Gangsta Grillz mixtape D-Day.

The duo has also been booked and busy out on the road as they just wrapped up their appearance at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival and their last show on their “Biodeghettable Tour.” EarthGang will hit the road again this fall with legendary music group Gorillaz for their national U.S. stadium tour.

Be sure to press play on EarthGang’s brand new deluxe edition of Ghetto Gods down below.