Back in February, EARTHGANG unveiled their latest body of work GHETTO GODS, which came with 17 tracks and a wealth of contributions from Future, JID, J. Cole, Baby Tate, Ari Lennox, Musiq Soulchild, CeeLo Green, and Nick Cannon, the last of whom made an appearance on the standout track “Power.” This week, the duo returned with a new video for “Power,” which leads viewers through a roller coaster of interpretive visuals before eventually making things all come full circle using their slew of previously released music videos. On the track, EARTHGANG delves into the concept of power:

N***a be pressed to claim a street with a white man name, I pulled up to put you up on game/ What’s your focus? What you doin’? What you want out this life? I want power, can’t never be satisfied with fame/ I’m just a man of the people from ’round the way like the Beatles, I been exposed to new levels, I’m always tryna do better

Roll with my roadies like Cheadle you say the top can get lonely, I say the bottom is lethal/ I want the crown, I’m medieval, see us gettin’ this money, they still don’t see us as equals, They know that we don’t control shit comin’ up in small doses/ Sometimes I sit back and roll up and I think of my heroes and so it goes

GHETTO GODS follows 2019’s Mirrorland, EARTHGANG‘s third album and first under Dreamville and Interscope. That project — which served as their highest-charting to date — boasted assists from Young Thug, Malik, T-Pain, Kehlani, and Arin Ray across 14 songs. More recently, they joined their fellow Dreamville compadres for both the Gangsta Grillz mixtape D-Day and this year’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Be sure to press play on EARThGANG’s brand new music video for “Power” down below.