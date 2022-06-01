Today (June 1), YN Jay officially kicks off his summer and unveils his brand new Young, Wild & Free mixtape. Spanning 15 tracks, the project features production by ENRGY, Marc Boomin, and Wayne616 as well as guest appearances from Bizzy Banks, Rio Da Yung OG, Louie Ray, and more. Leading up to the release, YN Jay made sure to prep fans with fun singles like “Tip Off” featuring Mozzy and Louie Ray, the Bubba Sparxxx-inspired “Shake That A$$ Baby,” and most recently, “Coochie Island” featuring Babyface Ray, the last of which even includes a BMF reference:

BMF wintertime, black fur coat bad bitch in the club, let me fuck first/ can tell by your wrist you don’t cut work/ I be sellin’ straight drop, you the type of n***a cut work, bro just quit his job, he said fuck work/ Fiend called me on the first, got me up first early bird get the worm, I get up first/ How you make it to the top

Back in November, the Beecher, MI emcee unveiled “Lamar (You Can’t Stop The Reign),” a track that’s based on a main character from the aforementioned “BMF” show. “BMF” is a Starz series that is based on brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s Black Mafia Family drug empire.

Prior to that, YN Jay has continued to deliver a wealth of music to his exponentially growing fanbase. He’s blessed his fans with a couple of projects, January’s Ninja Warrior and July’s Coochie Chronicles, which saw assists from the likes of Coi Leray, Rio Da Yung OG, Sada Baby, Lil Yachty, RMC Mike, and frequent collaborator Louie Ray. In addition, Jay has liberated a lot of loose singles, including “Las Vegas,” “Smoove Back,” “Coochie In Class,” “Coochie Growl,” “Coochie Language,” “Drunk When I Made This,” and “Coochie Throbbin,” among many others.

Be sure to press play on YN Jay’s brand new Young, Wild & Free mixtape down below.