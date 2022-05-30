Over the weekend, Nafe Smallz blessed the masses with his new body of work Legacy, a 16-track offering with additional contributions from Lil Tjay, Unknown T, Young T & Bugsey, and D-Block Europe. In addition to the new release, the Luton emcee also unveiled a visualizer for the standout cut “Dimensions Of Waterfalls,” a Lucid-produced effort that sees Smallz harmonizing about the grind, relationships with women, and more:

“Trying to build myself back up so I can never fall, this one’s for the bitches who I fucked and I didn’t ever call, fully automatic like this whip, I can never stall, Cali pack, load it in the Swisher, nigga here we go, I found love inside of you, then we let it go, love of my life, yeah right, guess we’ll never know, luck of the dice, you won’t know if you don’t ever roll…”

The accompanying clip for “Dimensions Of Waterfalls” shows a dappered up Nafe Smallz in a room with a hanging microphone and a screen behind him that displays different angles of a waterfall. The video is simple-yet-effective, allowing the proverbial spotlight to remain on the actual music.

Legacy comes after Nafe Smallz and fellow UK peer M Huncho joined forces for the 2020 release DNA, a 13-song project with a couple of assists from Young Adz and Yxng Bane. The project was a critical and commercial success for the duo, landing them within the top ten of the UK Albums chart following its first week out — it peaked at the number two position on the UK R&B Albums chart. That same year also saw Smallz releasing the solo mixtape Goat World, a project packed with high-end collaborations alongside Nines, Chip, Wretch 32, Miraa May, and more.

Press play on the visualizer for “Dimensions Of Waterfalls” below.