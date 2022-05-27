By Jon Powell
  /  05.27.2022

Today (May 27), Nafe Smallz unveils his latest body of work Legacy, which comes with 16 tracks and additional features from Young T & Bugsey, Lil Tjay, Unknown T, and D-Block Europe. Just prior to the release, fans could also enjoy a visual from said project for “Off The Rip,” a MoneyEvery and Cage Beats-produced cut that sees the Luton emcee delivering some of his most boastful bars to date:

“Lit right off of the rip, came in to flex on your bitch, stuffing the moon in the clip, I’ll turn you to solar eclipse … diamonds are swimming, I’m high on the ceiling, she high in her feelings, fuck what she feeling…”

The accompanying clip for “Off The Rip” comes courtesy of Young Kye and Capone and perfectly matches the song’s vibe with shots of Nafe Smallz living the high life. Viewers can catch him riding around in high-end whips, enjoying the company of beautiful women, hanging with his crew, and putting his lyrics down in the studio.

Legacy follows 2020’s DNA, Nafe Smallz’s joint album with M Huncho. That project contained 13 infectious cuts with collaborations alongside Young Adz and Yxng Bane. DNA was a commercial success for the British duo, landing at number six and number two on UK’s Albums and R&B Albums charts, respectively. That same year also saw Nafe liberate the solo effort Goat World, complete with contributions from Huncho, Nines, Chip, Wretch 32, Young Adz, Miraa May, and more.

In a past interview with High Snobiety, Nafe addressed critics who claim that he’s only mimicking the sounds usually heard in American hip hop:

“This kind of style I’m doing… I feel like it is more understood universally, other than just in our culture. But I still got the culture in it, don’t get it twisted. I came up listening to everything. Not just American stuff, but old stuff.”

Press play on both Legacy and the video for “Off The Rip” below.

Lil Tjay joins Nafe Smallz on "Elegance"

By Jon Powell
  02.18.2022

M Huncho and Nafe Smallz deliver joint project 'DNA'

By Jon Powell
  11.03.2020
Nafe Smallz

Lil Tjay joins Nafe Smallz on "Elegance"

By Jon Powell
  02.18.2022

M Huncho and Nafe Smallz deliver joint project 'DNA'

By Jon Powell
  11.03.2020
