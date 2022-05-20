Today (May 20), M Huncho unveils his long-awaited debut LP Chasing Euphoria, which comes with 22 songs and additional features from Yung Bleu, Headie One, Potter Payper, D-Block Europe, Giggs, Wretch 32, and Ghetts. The project was led by the singles “Warzone,” “Lean,” “The Worst,” and “Who We Are.”

Just prior to Chasing Euphoria‘s arrival, the masked talent also liberated a new visual from Chasing Euphoria for “Pray 2 The East,” a JAE5, Emmanuel Asamoah, and Nana Pokes-produced offering that features BNXN and sees the artists harmonizing about working hard, getting to the money, and spreading the wealth with loved ones:

“It’s just business, ah, when I’m jumpin’ on a bih, oh yeah, it’s just hitlist, woah, when I’m pullin’ out some G’s, oh yeah, Daytona for the day and the Urus for the nighttime, used to be on blocks now we wavin’ from the sky rise, feel like it’s my time, all these watches but I can never buy time, buy a brick if the price right, box some books like it’s fight night, I just did it for the gang ’cause they my guys, poppin’ Xanax for the long hour flight, land in LA made these packs take flight…”

The accompanying visual for “Pray 2 The East” comes courtesy of Dalia Dias and matches the song’s luxurious vibes with shots of M Huncho and BNXN on a lavish estate somewhere in the tropics. They can also be seen catching vibes on a yacht, hanging by the pool with beautiful women, and more.

In celebration of the new album, M Huncho shared a message in a post that saw him standing in front of Tate Britain, all while his artwork was digitally displayed on the building’s steps:

“Proud of MYSELF. Proud of my TEAM. We did something great here. Years from now we will look back and understand we were way ahead of our time. We don’t need flowers around here. We seed our own gardens.”

Press play on both Chasing Euphoria and the video for “Pray 2 The East” below.