Last night (April 20), The Revels Group hosted their fifth annual Midweek Coachella Bash at one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive restaurants — Delilah in West Hollywood.

The theme of the night was “The Revels Group Oasis” where “Everyday is Paradise.” That message was apparent as soon as you entered the venue. Every inch of the popular hotspot had been transformed into a lush, green oasis for the private event.

While walking through the crowd stars like Combs brothers Justin and Christian and “No Limit” rapper G-Eazy could be seen mingling with friends.

Co-founder of The Revels Group Jamil “Juice” Davis couldn’t have been more proud of the event. “I love doing the Midweek Coachella Oasis. It’s been a staple for my company. Ciroc and DeLeon help bring it to life. So many good people and good music make it an amazing event for The Revels Group,” he said.

Ciroc and DeLeon were certainly overflowing at the open bar with signature cocktails made especially for the event — such as “The Big Juice Cooler” which consisted of DeLeon Blanco tequila, Red Bull and lime juice and the “Revels Rum Mojito.”

Photo booths, henna stations and catered food weren’t some of the only highlights of the evening. Swag bags given to attendees included scented candles, Faculty Nail Lacquer along with premium CBD oil and edible gummies from Johnny Giraffe CBD to help celebrate the unofficial 4/20 holiday. There were even snacks packed in the monogrammed bags to help once the munchies kicked in.

Davis and his business partner Matt Bauerschmidt — who run the full-service artist, producer, creative and tour management company — asked that guests bring toiletries that The Revels Group will donate to local shelters.

Other stars spotted hanging out at the event included YG, super-producer Metro Boomin, Mario, Director X and Certified Lover Boy Drake‘s dad, Dennis Graham.

Weekend two of Coachella starts this Friday (April 22) through Sunday (April 24) and with acts like The Weeknd, the City Girls, 21 Savage and Megan Thee Stallion hitting the stage, you can bet more exclusive Coachella parties will follow.