With today (April 20) being an unofficial holiday for cannabis lovers across the globe, you can be sure to expect plenty of events to celebrate. One, in particular, is the Mile High 420 Festival.

The show will feature performances from hip hop legends Big Boi, Lil Jon and Talib Kweli.

According to its official website, the Mile High 420 Festival is the largest 420 festival in the world. The event takes place in Denver at the Civic Center Park.

In Colorado, cannabis first became legal for medicinal use in 2000 and was later allowed for recreational use in 2012. In a 2021 report by KKTV 11 News, the Colorado station revealed the impacts of the legalization of the drug. Reports showed that total arrests decreased by 68%, which is one very positive outcome.

Today’s festival is free for general admission attendees and although there are no age restrictions this year, it is recommended for anyone 21 and older. If you’re feeling like VIP admission is better suited for you, there are limited tickets available for $200.

Gates open at noon and the show will run till 8 p.m. If you opt for the VIP tickets, there’s an afterparty following the event that ends at 2 a.m.

“Ms. Jackson” rapper Big Boi shared his appreciation for the event with a simple social media post that read, “Happy 4-20 …. go get u some flower.” He also posted on his Instagram Stories that he would be in Denver on “4-20.”

According to Fox 31 KDVR in Denver, over 50,000 people are expected to be in attendance at today’s festival. The event will feature tons of vendors with 4/20-friendly products like clothing merch, food trucks and presumably some of the best weed that money can buy.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will also have a trivia booth at the festival. Attendees who can correctly answer questions regarding how long to wait before driving after consuming THC products will receive a free rideshare credit.

