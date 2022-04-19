It’s been several months since D Smoke unveiled his latest body of work War & Wonders, a well-received effort that contained contributions from Marsha Ambrosius, Tobe Nwigwe, BJ The Chicago Kid, Westside Boogie, John Legend, and more. Since then, the Inglewood talent has continued to make his presence known on songs like Robert Glasper’s “Shine,” Elijah Blake’s “Dark Skin,” Terrace Martin “Sick of Cryin’,” Reminisce’s “Hustle,” Walk Off The Earth’s “Bet On Me,” and Kenyon Dixon’s “Get High, Get By.”

Today (April 19), D Smoke returns with a song of his own titled “Glide,” an Andre Harris-assisted cut that sees him at what might be his most confident, with rhymes about family, faith, and keeping his vibrations high:

“What do you got when you ain’t got nothin, what are you’ bout when none in your house believe you amount to something, what do you shout when shut is your mouth, and words ain’t allowed to function, what do you count when dollar amounts are poverty bound, and all of your hounds are hollerin’ time to get up, get it, get it, when is it ever enough, money don’t amount to happiness, half of these dude fill they cavities up, with a little bit of this a little bit of this, a little bit of that, get a vanity rush…”

Since he proved victorious in 2019’s “Rhythm & Flow,” D Smoke has quickly become one of the more critically acclaimed artists in the game, much in part thanks to his never-ending musical abilities and penchant for rapping in dual languages. That same year saw him provide his exponentially growing fanbase with the EP Inglewood High — the following year then brought us D Smoke‘s sophomore LP Black Habits, complete with collaborations alongside Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, and more.

Press play on “Glide” below.