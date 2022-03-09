Earlier this month, fans were treated to 2 Chainz‘s new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself, which came with 12 tracks and additional appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, and more. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Atlanta rapper’s seventh full-length effort would also be his last contribution to the trap subgenre.

This week, 2 Chainz has returned with not one, but two new live sessions for tracks from the album. The freshly released renditions of “10 Bracelets” and “Bet It Back” arrive courtesy of VEVO Ctrl. On the latter track, 2 Chainz shows off his signature flow:

My favorite plastic bag got some drugs in it (Got some drugs in it) and, yeah, I got a heart but ain’t no love in it (Ain’t no love in it)/ When you leave me, I leave your knees ashy (Knees ashy, TRU), if you broke down, I would speed past you (Vroom)/ Off the rap game, I bought three mansions (Three mansions)

To keep the momentum going, 2 Chainz liberated plenty of visuals from the project since its release, including cuts like “Free B.G.,” “Kingpen Ghostwriter,” “Million Dollars Worth Of Game,” “Pop Music,” and “Neighbors Know My Name.”

Be sure to press play on the live sessions for “Bet It Back” and “10 Bracelets” down below