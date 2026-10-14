Image Image Credit Amanda Edwards / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A general view of atmosphere at the premiere of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 6 at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A page-turner of a story can also become an amazing series on your TV screen, as shown by the 24 we compiled below. Whether it takes one season or five, literature-to-TV adaptations continue to be one of the best ways to keep fans coming back for more, while gaining new ones. In this digital age, if you can write it, you can see it. So more novels are transforming into scripts to bring characters and villains into a whole new light. From action shows like "Game of Thrones" to romantic comedies like "Forever," adapted stories continue to grow in entertainment and are not stopping any time soon. With the dedication of creatives and producers keeping these stories alive, the hope is to bring other creatives and storytellers into entertainment one series at a time. Keep scrolling to check out 24 shows that were adapted from previously written books and literature that you can read before you watch.

1. Black Cake

"Black Cake: A Novel" by Charmaine Wilkerson was published in 2022 and adapted into a limited series on Hulu the following year. The story is about family, secrets, and murder, prompted by the death of Eleanor Bennett. This show draws you in and lets you travel through decades from the Caribbean to America, highlighting what can be uncovered in family origins.

2. Forever

Adapted by Mara Brock Akil, mostly known for "Girlfriends," "The Game," and "Being Mary Jane," this coming-of-age series is beloved among young love stories. Originally written by Judy Blume, the novel was published in 1975 and explores themes about sexuality, love, and self-identity. Netflix's "Forever" follows two Black teens from different sides of California falling in love while discovering themselves before heading off to college.

3. All the Queen’s Men

Starring "America’s Next Top Model" winner and actress Eva Marcille, "All the Queen’s Men" explores the nightlife at club Eden and the drama that comes with it. It was adapted from the novel "Ladies Night" by Christian Keyes, who is also the show’s creator. The story follows Marilyn "Madam" DeVille navigating how money and power can cause problems only the strong can handle.

4. Survival of the Thickest

The hilarious and talented Michelle Buteau brought a much-needed series to our screens. "Survival of the Thickest," based on a collection of essays written by Buteau herself, explores the ups and downs of a plus-sized woman who is pivoting in her life romantically, professionally, and everything in between. It's a fan-favorite show among Netflix viewers!

5. Game of Thrones

This amazing series grabbed the attention of millions of viewers and was based on a fantasy novel franchise by George R.R. Martin. "Game of Thrones" is a binge-worthy eight-season series following the lives of medieval families fighting for power in the land of Westeros. With action, gore, and dragons, this series left such a lasting impression on fans that it spawned a spin-off: "House of the Dragon." If you are interested in drama and storytelling that surpass modern reality, this show is the one for you.

6. Bridgerton

From the brilliant Shonda Rhimes, "Bridgerton" is one of Netflix's most talked-about series. Adapted from the book franchise written by Julia Quinn, the series brings us into the world of 1880s England during courting season. Fans especially love the diverse cast and modernized songs. If you love romance and new stories every season, this show will have you hooked!

7. Lupin

For the ones who love international shows, "Lupin" is definitely the one you do not want to miss out on. Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin from French writer Maurice Leblanc, the Netflix series follows clever burglar and master of disguises Assane Diop. It's a thrilling show starring Omar Sy that is sure to keep you wondering what he will do next at every turn!

8. High Fidelity

Zoë Kravitz's Robyn Brooks shines a light on the complications of dating in this Hulu comedy series. The series is based on the 1995 novel by Nick Hornby that also inspired a movie starring her mother, Lisa Bonet, in 2000. The story explores a record store owner trying to understand love and relationships with a musical backdrop.

9. Man on Fire

Emmy Award-winning Yahya Abdul-Mateen II takes us on a ride through an action-packed thriller series from Netflix. "Man on Fire" was first published in 1980 and written by A.J. Quinnell. This series is about resilience and personal demons, all while fighting for your life one gunshot at a time. It's a great watch that will keep you on your toes and have you coming back for more every episode.

10. The Day of the Jackal

This Peacock series shows characters playing a cat-and-mouse game all over Europe. Starring Eddie Redmayne and the lovely Lashana Lynch, it follows a trained assassin who works to complete his biggest job yet while being hunted by an expert British intelligence agent who will not stop until she brings him down. Adapted from the 1971 novel written by Frederick Forsyth, the story brings suspense, violence, and spy-worthy adventures to fans’ imaginations.

11. Lovecraft Country

Based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel, this story is filled with adventure, wonder, and horror as Atticus Freeman goes on a quest to find his missing father, joined by his uncle and his friend, Letitia Lewis. Using clues from his father’s journal, the trio travels across the country during the 1950s and experiences racism, hidden worlds, and supernatural beings they could not believe existed.

12. Little Fires Everywhere

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington bring motherhood to a whole new level in this Hulu limited series. The story, originally published in 2017 and written by Celeste Ng, is a deep dive into the consequences of keeping secrets in and outside the family. If you are interested in slow burns and deep-rooted drama that needs to be unpacked delicately, this is the show for you.

13. The Boys

What if superheroes were in our modern world? This is what "The Boys" is all about. After a wrongful death that upends Hughie's life, as portrayed by Jack Quaid, the series opens with a group of rebels who plan to avenge the injustices caused by the star superheroes of the world. The fan-favorite show is based on the comic book series written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson.

14. The Hunting Wives

May Cobb's 2021 novel inspired a hit show on Netflix. It follows the main character Sophie, played by Brittany Snow, as she finds herself in a group of socialite housewives while trying to fit into her new normal. Slowly, secrets unravel, and the drama reaches its peak. If you are interested in housewives, secrecy, and suspenseful, deadly results, this is the series that will keep you entertained.

15. Queenie

A story Black women know far too well: Trying to be something other people expect us to be instead of being ourselves in all our multitudes. "Queenie" is a comedy series highlighting the titular character as she navigates her quarter-life crisis. The show is filled with love, heartache, fun, and drama — everything that your 20s should be all about. It was adapted from the 2019 best-selling novel written by British author Candice Carty-Williams, who is also the series creator.

16. The Lincoln Lawyer

If you are ever in a jam, lawyer Mickey Haller has your back. Known for working out of the back of his trademark Lincoln, he takes on some of the toughest cases in Los Angeles. The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, and Jazz Raycole, just to name a few. The hit novel that inspired it was written by Michael Connelly in 2005.

17. Carl Weber's The Family Business

If you're looking for a show focused on a crime-filled family that fights to sustain power, money, and respect, this is the one! The BET series "Carl Weber's The Family Business" was inspired by Weber's own book series. The story follows the Duncan family, who run a successful car dealership but live a dangerous life behind closed doors. If you haven’t caught up with this suspenseful drama, you need to put it on your watchlist immediately.

18. His & Hers

Tessa Thompson's Anna was hoping to leave the past in the past, but a murder in her hometown brought it all back to the forefront. Between her estranged husband, ill mother, and multiple suspects, there's a lot to unravel in this limited series. Based on the 2020 psychological thriller by Alice Feeney, it's a brilliant portrayal of what happens when secrets lead to violence and death.

19. The Handmaid’s Tale

Based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, "The Handmaid’s Tale" opened up conversations about the politics surrounding women’s bodies, autonomy, and rights. The story focuses on a dystopian society where women are subject to forced breeding and have children for wealthy officials, while navigating the harsh rules and limitations. The main character, June, also known as Offred, is played by the talented Elisabeth Moss and fights the regime to save her daughter and herself from the country’s destruction.

20. The Queen’s Gambit

This Netflix limited series is way more than just a story about playing chess. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, "The Queen's Gambit" follows a young orphan facing her past, addiction, and self-identity while climbing her way to the top of the chess world. Originally written by Walter Tevis in 1983, it pushes the limits and shows what happens when being the best of the best just isn't enough.

21. The Five-Star Weekend

This emotional series shows the importance of friendship during times of grief. Jennifer Garner plays Hollis Shaw, a beloved food influencer who recently lost her husband. She goes on a weekend getaway to Nantucket with her friends, where they unpack the complexities of friendship and love, reveal secrets, and stare the pain of grief in the face. Originally published in 2023 and written by Elin Hilderbrand, the story proves that with community and support, you can make it through even the toughest times.

22. Orange Is the New Black

Originally written as a real-life memoir by Piper Kerman in 2010, the 7-season Netflix series highlights the ins and outs of prison life and the women who shaped her experience there. With an amazing cast led by Taylor Schilling as Piper, it became a fan-favorite show among viewers. If you’re looking for a funny and raw drama, "Orange Is the New Black" should go on your watchlist.

23. Will Trent

Based on Karin Slaughter's book series, "Will Trent" is a great depiction of character development while staying strong through the chaos of the justice system. It follows special agent Will Trent solving crimes in the city of Atlanta. Along the way, he deals with family secrets, a complicated love life, and more. Despite his obstacles, he is surrounded by a great team who supports him and makes him a better detective.

24. You

You do not know commitment until you have seen Penn Badgley's Joe commit to the woman he loves. Originally written as a novel in 2014 by Caroline Kepnes, Netflix brought his story to life for five seasons. Check it out to watch Joe manipulate, lie, and even murder, all in the name of love — and obsession.