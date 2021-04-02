Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shonda Rhimes Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Shonda Rhimes is a name that echoes powerfully through the halls of modern television. Rhimes has transformed the landscape of TV drama as the creative force behind some of the most groundbreaking and popular series of the 21st century. Her work is marked by a commitment to complex, diverse characters and storylines that defy the traditional boundaries of prime-time television. From her debut with “Grey's Anatomy” to the political intrigue of “Scandal” and the legal twists of “How to Get Away with Murder,” Rhimes has not only captivated audiences but also reshaped how stories are told on the small screen.

Rhimes' impact extends beyond mere entertainment; she has become a trailblazer for representation and inclusivity in Hollywood. Her shows have consistently showcased strong, multi-dimensional women of color in leading roles, challenging the industry's status quo. By creating a universe where diverse voices are heard and celebrated, Rhimes has opened doors for countless creators and actors of color. Her ability to balance commercial success with bold storytelling has cemented her as one of the most influential figures in television — a true architect of the modern TV era. Here are the best Shonda Rhimes shows ranked!

11. For the People

“For the People” is a legal drama set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, also called the Mother Court, where young lawyers navigate the high-stakes world of federal cases. The series focuses on a group of newly minted attorneys, including defense lawyer Sandra Bell, played by Britt Robertson, and prosecutor Seth Oliver, portrayed by Ben Rappaport, as they tackle significant legal battles while managing personal and professional challenges. The show explores the complexities of justice and ethics in a high-pressure environment, delving into the intricate cases and moral dilemmas faced by its characters. With its compelling courtroom drama and dynamic cast, “For the People” gives an engaging look at the intersection of law, ambition, and personal growth.

10. The Catch

“The Catch” follows Alice Vaughan, a skilled private investigator played by Mireille Enos, whose world is upended when she discovers that her fiancé, Ben, portrayed by Peter Krause, is a con artist who has been scamming her. As Alice pursues Ben, she becomes entangled in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, navigating a world of deceit, danger, and intrigue. The series blends suspense with romance, as Alice uses her investigative skills to track down Ben while dealing with the complications of her personal and professional life. With its thrilling plot twists and engaging characters, “The Catch” provides a captivating look at love, betrayal, and the quest for justice.

9. Station 19

“Station 19” centers on the lives of the firefighters at Station 19 in Seattle, blending high-stakes emergencies with personal drama. The series follows Captain Maya Bishop, played by Danielle Savre, and her team as they face intense situations both on and off the fireground. The show delves into their relationships, internal struggles, and the challenges of balancing their demanding jobs with their personal lives. With a strong cast, including Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera and Boris Kodjoe as Captain Sullivan, “Station 19” expands on the world introduced in “Grey’s Anatomy,” offering a gripping look at bravery, teamwork, and the impact of high-risk professions.

8. Private Practice

In “Private Practice,” the world of medicine takes a personal turn as Dr. Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh, leaves the high-pressure environment of “Grey’s Anatomy” for a fresh start at a private medical practice in Los Angeles. The series follows Addison as she joins a group of doctors at the Oceanside Wellness Group, where they navigate complex medical cases while dealing with their own personal and professional challenges. With a talented ensemble cast including Taye Diggs as Dr. Sam Bennett and Audra McDonald as Dr. Naomi Bennett, the show explores the intersections of friendship, love, and ethics in the medical field. “Private Practice” offers a blend of emotional storytelling and medical drama, adding to the universe that began in “Grey's Anatomy.”

7. Still Star-Crossed

“Still Star-Crossed,” set in the aftermath of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” follows the intense power struggles and forbidden romances that continue to plague the city of Verona. The story centers on Rosaline Capulet, portrayed by Lashana Lynch, who becomes entangled in a politically motivated marriage to Benvolio Montague, played by Wade Briggs, as a way to end the feud between their families. The series delves into the complexities of loyalty, love, and betrayal as the two try to navigate their forced union while dealing with the rivalries and secrets that threaten to tear the city apart. With its rich historical backdrop and dramatic twists, “Still Star-Crossed” brings a fresh perspective to a classic tale of love and conflict.

6. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Set against the backdrop of the British monarchy, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” dives into the rise of Queen Charlotte, exploring her journey from a young princess to a powerful queen. India Amarteifio stars as the young Charlotte, whose marriage to King George III, played by Corey Mylchreest, transforms both the royal family and the society around them. The series intertwines romance, political intrigue, and the complexities of love, while also shedding light on the personal struggles and triumphs that shaped her reign. As a prequel to “Bridgerton,” “Queen Charlotte” offers a rich narrative that deepens the world of the original series while standing strong on its own.

5. Bridgerton

Set in Regency-era London, “Bridgerton” is a period drama that explores the lives, loves, and scandals of the high-society Bridgerton family. The series centers on the eldest daughter, Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, as she navigates the competitive marriage market alongside the mysterious and charming Duke of Hastings, portrayed by Regé-Jean Page. With its opulent settings, diverse cast, and fresh take on historical romance, “Bridgerton” delves into themes of love, power, and societal expectations. The show, narrated by the enigmatic Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews, quickly became a cultural phenomenon, blending classic romance with modern sensibilities.

4. Inventing Anna

Anna Sorokin, a cunning and enigmatic con artist, takes center stage in “Inventing Anna,” a drama that unravels the real-life story of how she fooled New York’s elite into believing she was a wealthy socialite. Julia Garner stars as Anna, weaving a web of deception that captivates and confounds everyone around her, including journalist Vivian Kent, played by Anna Chlumsky, who is determined to uncover the truth. The series dives into the lavish world of Manhattan while exploring themes of ambition, identity, and the cost of living a lie. With its sharp storytelling and compelling performances, “Inventing Anna” offers a gripping look at one of the most fascinating scams in recent history.

3. How to Get Away with Murder

Annalise Keating, a brilliant and tough-as-nails law professor, leads a group of ambitious students into a web of crime and moral ambiguity in “How to Get Away with Murder.” Played by Viola Davis, Annalise is both mentor and manipulator, guiding her students — known as the "Keating Five" — through a series of murder cases that blur the lines between right and wrong. The show features strong performances from Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, and Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, each adding layers to the intense drama. Known for its unpredictable twists and shocking revelations, “How to Get Away with Murder” is a masterclass in suspenseful plot-twisting storytelling.

2. Grey’s Anatomy

“Grey's Anatomy” is a medical drama that follows the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings at Seattle Grace Hospital, later renamed Grey Sloan Memorial. The show centers on Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, as she navigates the challenges of her career and personal life in the high-stakes world of surgery. The ensemble cast includes Patrick Dempsey as Dr. Derek Shepherd, Sandra Oh as Dr. Cristina Yang, and Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, each bringing their own stories and struggles to the operating room. Over its 21 seasons, “Grey's Anatomy” has become known for its emotional depth, intense surgeries, and complex relationships.

1. Scandal

“Scandal” is a political drama that dives into the chaotic world of Washington, D.C., through the lens of Olivia Pope, a crisis manager who handles the city's darkest secrets. Played by Kerry Washington, Olivia is a former White House Communications Director who now runs her own firm, specializing in fixing scandals for the nation's elite. The show also stars Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant and Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant, adding intrigue, romance, and betrayal layers. Throughout its seven seasons, “Scandal” kept audiences on edge with its unpredictable twists and complex characters.