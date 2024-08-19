Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Contributor via Getty Images, Andrew Harnik/Contributor via Getty Images, and NBC/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kerry Washington, Kamala Harris, and Mindy Kaling Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The schedule for the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago has officially taken shape. On Monday (Aug. 19), USA Today reported that Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling will be joining commentator Ana Navarro and actor Tony Goldwyn as hosts throughout the weeklong event. Goldwyn, known by many as Washington's former "Scandal" co-star, will kick things off on the first night. Navarro, Kaling, and Washington will host on Tuesday (Aug. 20), Wednesday (Aug. 21), and Thursday (Aug. 22), respectively.

Others tapped to give remarks for the DNC include President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As REVOLT previously reported, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will also be delivering speeches.

The biggest guests of the event are presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. After securing the needed delegates in August, the vice president is expected to formally accept her nomination during the DNC. "Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for president of the United States," Harris tweeted shortly after launching her campaign. "I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win."

Back in July, Washington expressed her support for Harris by sharing a photo of the two together in a Twitter post. "In the name of democracy, Biden did a brave and bold thing. I’m tremendously grateful for his years of service and I am awed by his selfless leadership," she wrote. "Make no mistake. Our fight now remains EXACTLY the same. We must do everything we can to prevent another Trump presidency and an authoritarian government. Kamala Harris can and will win this! I believe in her and I believe in us. Let’s go!"