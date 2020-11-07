Image Image Credit Scott Olson / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Michelle and Barack Obama Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Former First Lady Michelle and former President Barack Obama will each deliver remarks on Tuesday (Aug. 20) when the Democratic National Convention convenes in their hometown, Chicago, Illinois. NBC News confirmed the former First Lady will be present on Sunday (Aug. 18).

The “Becoming” author previously spoke at the convention in 2016, when then-Senator Hillary Clinton was campaigning against Donald Trump, and again in 2020, when then-Vice President Joe Biden upset Trump’s first attempt to maintain his position as the nation’s commander in chief.

This year, the Obamas will rally support from the party as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, hope to prevent Trump and his vice president-select JD Vance from assuming office. Harris was endorsed by the 44th president, Michelle Obama, and Biden in July, following his announcement to withdraw from the presidential race amid growing concerns about his cognitive aptitude.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” said Biden in a statement shared on Twitter.

Five days later, on July 26, the Harris campaign released a video of the former California district attorney accepting a call from the Obamas. The former president is heard saying, “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.” His wife chimed in to add, “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you” and that “This is going to be historic.” If elected, Harris will make history as the first Black and Asian woman president in U.S. history.

The convention is expected to welcome 50,000 visitors to Chicago, which includes the 5,000 Democratic delegates from across the 50 states. The event will take place at the United Center arena.