Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor, Janet Jackson, and Cardi B make appearances at the 2026 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2026 BET Awards delivered the kind of night built for instant replays, group chat debates, and next-morning timelines. Held Sunday (June 28) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony balanced big-stage performances, emotional tributes, surprise appearances, and unscripted moments that quickly took on a life of their own online.

Hosted by Druski, this year’s show brought together several corners of Black entertainment, from Cardi B’s fiery return to the BET stage and Kehlani’s heartfelt “Folded” performance to Tems, Doechii, French Montana, Max B, Rick Ross, RAYE, T.I., Don Toliver, and more. The night also made room for legacy in a major way, with Ms. Lauryn Hill receiving the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award and D’Angelo being honored through a tribute rooted in his catalog and influence.

Some moments were emotional, while others were funny, unexpected, or simply instantly clip-worthy. All in all, they helped define a ceremony that moved between celebration, remembrance, and pure spectacle. Below are some of the biggest moments from the 2026 BET Awards that had everybody talking.

1. Ms. Lauryn Hill received her flowers in full

The night’s biggest legacy moment belonged to Ms. Lauryn Hill, who was honored with the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award. BET stacked the tribute with Alexia Jayy, Common, Doechii, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Nas, Queen Latifah, Rapsody, Selah, SZA, Tierra Whack, The War and Treaty, Zion Marley, and YG Marley before Hill closed the show with “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything.”

2. Cardi B brought “Pretty & Petty” to the main stage

Cardi B skipped the red carpet, but she made sure her performance commanded attention. The Bronx rapper hit the stage with songs from AM I THE DRAMA?, including “ErrTime” and “Pretty & Petty,” turning one of the night’s most anticipated rap moments into a full awards-show spectacle.

3. Janet Jackson surprised Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor’s Icon of the Year win became even bigger when Janet Jackson walked out to present it. Taylor immediately became emotional, later revealing that she had not been told Jackson would be there. The moment also came as BET announced Taylor had earned three additional honors: Fashion Vanguard Award, Video Director of the Year and Best Actress.

4. Doechii and SZA refused to be rushed

Doechii and SZA won the BET Her Award for “Girl Get Up,” and their acceptance speech quickly turned into one of the night’s funniest unscripted moments. As a saxophonist tried to play them off, Doechii made it clear she was not giving up the mic just yet.

5. D’Angelo’s tribute gave the show one of its emotional anchors

The ceremony also honored D’Angelo with a moving tribute introduced by his children, Michael, Imani, and Morocco Archer. His band, The Vanguard, joined Ari Lennox, RAYE, George Clinton, Durand Bernarr, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more for a performance rooted in the late singer’s catalog and influence.

6. Kehlani’s “Folded” moment became a family affair

Kehlani delivered a heartfelt performance of “Folded,” but the intro gave the moment an added surprise. Jamie Foxx sang his own take on the record alongside his daughter Anelise who joined him on guitar before Kehlani took over the stage.

7. French Montana, Max B, and Rick Ross brought “Minks in Miami” energy

French Montana and Max B gave the show a New York-heavy moment with “Ever Since U Left Me (I Went Deaf)” before Rick Ross joined them for “Minks In Miami.” The performance marked one of the night’s best rap reunions, giving Max B a proper welcome home from the culture's biggest night.

8. Druski leaned into his viral comedy bag

Druski opened the ceremony with a nod to his viral flying pastor sketch and later kept the show moving with a live Coulda Been Records audition bit featuring Durand Bernarr and Saint Harison. The host also made BET Awards history as the youngest person to lead the ceremony, narrowly surpassing Kevin Hart's previous milestone from 2011.