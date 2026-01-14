Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello / Contributor via Getty Images and Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Durand Bernarr at the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration during New York Fashion Week held at the Classic Car Club on September 12, 2025 in New York, New York. Summer Walker attends the "Finally Over It" Escape Room Experience at ABV Gallery on November 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Summer Walker kicked off the “Go Girl” challenge on TikTok and Instagram, inviting vocalists to remix her track.

Durand Bernarr’s version stood out for its vocal precision, lyrical creativity, and viral reach.

The performance sparked fan demand for a full release and highlighted Bernarr’s unique place in today’s R&B scene.

Summer Walker threw a challenge out there, and Durand Bernarr did exactly what he does best: sang down.

This past weekend, the Atlanta native hopped online and told fellow “sangers” to post their own remixes of her Finally Over It standout track “Go Girl.” But she made it personal when she tagged Bernarr and basically dared him to go first. “Here’s some soul fa ya’ll a**es, I’m calling all the sangers to [the] front, I wanna see ya’ll ‘Go Girl’ videos ‘sanger edition’ starting with you, @durandbernarr,” she captioned the clip of her singing a piano version of the song. Fans have been waiting ever since, and on Tuesday (Jan. 13), he finally clocked in with a remix that felt less like a trend and more like a performance.

In the clip, Bernarr doesn’t just remix the record — he turns the challenge into a full-on flex, singing: “On lead or in the back, I deliver, that’s a fact Jack. Either with Kay or Badu, I'll have a bop and a step for you. Grammy nominated four times, I stay being overqualified. Still independent, my God. Look no further, here we are. Trailblaze, don’t follow the lead. Think for yourself, take it from me. I hope whatcha love and whatcha good at, go together, if not, uhhh n**ga.”

When the singer posted the video on Instagram, he captioned it: “GO DURAND! @summerwalker #GoGirl #GoGirlChallenge” And the comments? Pure applause. Fans were practically begging for the remix to hit streaming, writing things like, “I just love uuuuu nobody does it like u,” and “Ummm, waiting for THIS to drop!!!! Cause THIS is my type of carrying on!!!!” Others joked he wasn’t even competing, just collecting wins: “This ain’t no challenge, it’s a fixed fight. You WINNNN.”

If Bernarr’s name sounds familiar, it should. The Cleveland native is a singer-songwriter and producer who’s worked with heavy hitters like Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada, and The Internet. Known for his wild vocal control and genre-blurring style, he’s also earned multiple Grammy nominations, including for his 2024 EP En Route and his latest album Bloom.

Inside Summer Walker’s ‘Finally Over It’ success

The “Go Girl” moment is just one more win for Walker, who released Finally Over It on Nov. 14, 2025, as the final chapter in her Over It trilogy. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and hit No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, stacked with features from Mariah the Scientist, Latto, Doja Cat, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, Brent Faiyaz, and more. Even “Go Girl” made noise, debuting at No. 60 on the Hot 100 and No. 11 on Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs, proving Walker’s fanbase is still locked in.