Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Charlamagne Tha God, Jess Hilarious, and DJ Envy of "The Breakfast Club" during an event appearance Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Netflix will begin streaming "The Breakfast Club" live on weekdays starting June 1, making it the platform’s first daily live program.

The audio broadcast remains with iHeartMedia, while Netflix viewers will get bonus content during commercial breaks.

The show launched in 2010, became nationally syndicated in 2013, and has surpassed one billion podcast downloads.

Netflix is making room for a daily dose of Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious on “The Breakfast Club.”

As revealed by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday (May 21), the streaming giant will begin airing the nationally syndicated morning show live on weekdays starting June 1, making it Netflix’s first daily live program. In addition to an uninterrupted version of the show, Netflix viewers will also get behind-the-scenes material, extended discussions, and other bonus segments during radio commercial breaks. The audio broadcast will remain with iHeartMedia, airing on Power 105.1 in New York, across more than 100 stations and through the iHeartRadio app.

Charlamagne told WSJ that the move speaks to what he called the “Great Disconnect.” "Think about how many people in this generation don't know what real is," he expressed to the publication. “What people are about to start craving is those real-life connections.” iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman added, "It's not people watching instead of listening. Now, we're able to encroach upon the eye time."

For Netflix, the move adds a daily culture program to a live lineup that has already included sports, comedy, boxing, WWE programming, and other event-based specials. For “The Breakfast Club,” it marks another major step in the show’s long expansion beyond traditional radio.

Launched in 2010 on Power 105.1, “The Breakfast Club” became nationally syndicated through Premiere Networks in 2013. Over the years, the show built its reputation through celebrity interviews, mostly Hip Hop and R&B conversations, political discussions, and viral moments. Past guests include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, JAY-Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Future, 50 Cent, Lizzo, Will Smith, and Alicia Keys, among countless others.

"The Breakfast Club" continues to expand its video era

“The Breakfast Club" already has a history with televised and video-first formats. Previously, the show, then starring Angela Yee in place of Jess Hilarious, was televised live on REVOLT TV.

The show has also remained a major force in podcasting. In 2025, iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network revealed that “The Breakfast Club” podcast surpassed one billion downloads. Additionally, the show was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and won an iHeartPodcast Award for Best Pop Culture Podcast in 2020.