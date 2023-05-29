Image Image Credit Courtesy of Lionsgate ‘Shadow Force’ press junket with REVOLT Image Alt Kerry Washington and Omar Sy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Shadow Force brings the heat and the heart. This adrenaline-packed action thriller is executive produced by powerhouse duo Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown, with Washington also leading the charge on screen as Kyrah.

Originally slated to star alongside Brown, the role of Isaac ultimately went to international star Omar Sy (Lupin), who brings his own intensity to the pulse-pounding ride.

The story follows Kyrah and Isaac, former leaders of a top-secret special forces group who risk it all by falling in love. Now off the grid to protect their son, the couple must face off against their former squad — Shadow Force itself — which is hunting them down with a bounty on their heads.

Produced through Washington’s Simpson Street and Brown’s Indian Meadows Productions, the film delivers explosive action wrapped in emotional high stakes.

REVOLT’s Ty Cole caught up with both Kerry Washington and Omar Sy to talk about what traits they’ve unknowingly inherited from their parents, the one must-have Sterling K. Brown wanted to see in the film, and why it was crucial to let a Black child hold onto his innocence in the script — even when the world around him was falling apart. Check out the quick chat just below!

Your child in the film, Ky, sleepwalks like his dad. What’s something you’ve unconsciously inherited from your parents?

Kerry Washington: A love of swimming.

Omar Sy: I love to go for a walk, and my dad used to do that a lot.

Sterling K. Brown produced this film with you, Kerry. What was one must-have that he wanted to see. Also, what was one of your own must-haves?

Washington: We both agreed on finding the right Isaac, which happened. One of the cool things is it opened up the film to make it global. It’s about a Black couple, Black love, and Black family -- but across the world and across numerous languages.

The beautiful thing I loved seeing -- and it may be a small thing -- is although Ky was in these high-stake missions alongside his parents, he was still able to remain a child. That’s [a luxury many Black children aren’t afforded], as they are tasked with “being the man of the house” or “in charge.” Why was it so important for Ky to maintain his innocence throughout the film?

Washington: When you asked that question, the immediate answer I had was Ky doesn’t have to be the man of the house because there is a man in the house. It’s such a powerful image of fatherhood and the connection of a father and son. One of the things we love most about the film is the representation of showing the power and beauty of love between a Black father and his son.

Shadow Force hit theaters on May 9, 2025 – be sure to check it out!