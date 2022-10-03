Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Contributor via Getty Images, Carley Margolis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx, Larenz Tate and Nia Long Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Actors get paid to suspend reality, but really good talent drives people to become consumed by the make-believe of it all. Hence the reason countless television and film fans find themselves caught up in the rapture of scripted couples when co-stars’ onscreen chemistry is just too good to be fake.

When the words on the page sound like real life and the deep gaze fictional lovers share leave you thinking that there has to be more to the plot outside of production, then you have a winning duo. Theater seats will be filled, eyes glued to the TV weekly, frustrations yelled at the screen, and side-eyes will be served.

Get into this list of actors and some of their most popular boo’d up roles.

1. Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn made a “Scandal” out of their connection

These two co-stars have been trolling fans ever since Shonda Rhimes unleashed the romantic political drama “Scandal” on ABC network in 2012. The show wrapped its seventh and final season in 2018, but the electric connection between Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald “Fitz” Grant III still has people clamoring for the next scene.

2. Omari Hardwick and Lela Loren took forbidden love to a new level on “Power”

Ghost had a wife and kids, yet he found himself racing across New York City to be with his high school sweetheart, Angela Valdes, and not too many “Power” supporters were mad about it when scenes got steamy. They will for sure go down as one of the most intensely believable screen couples.

3. Jamie Foxx and Garcelle Beauvais go together real bad on “The Jamie Foxx Show”

As Fancy and Jamie King, these two had the perfect balance of intimate tension and comedic relief. It was that ‘90s kind of love vibe that made people want more and more.

Garcelle Beauvais did go on record to say that she and Jamie Foxx never dated in real life but admitted that her co-star is “hung like a horse.” “What would I do with all that?” she asked while chatting on her podcast.

4. Issa Rae and Jay Ellis’ love rollercoaster on “Insecure” was worth the ride

They were locked in, and then they weren’t, and then they got back on track, and the fans felt all of it! The love story was real for those watching the series’ five seasons, so it’s no wonder that folks are still asking for part two of the happily ever after in movie format.

5. Essence Atkins and Marlon Wayans in every project they work on, seriously

The “Marlon” actress has gone on record to declare that she and Wayans have been and will only ever be friends, but a lot of fans see the potential. From playing a couple in A Haunted House films to ex-spouses on “Marlon” and beyond, the vibes were off the charts.

6. Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams on “Abbott Elementary”

Teachers Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie found love in a seemingly hopeless place called Abbott Elementary. On Twitter, a fan went so far as to tweet, “Quiet as it's kept, I've wanted Quinta and Tyler together since I saw the sketch for Rome & Julissa on ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’” to prove the shared sentiment that it would be ok if art imitates life this time.

7. Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps had Love & Basketball at home

Plot twist: Unbeknownst to the production team... During filming, the onscreen love interests were dating in real life. Let the record show that this is one instance where many moviegoers agree the tension and emotions in this flick were far too good to shut it off when the director called cut.

8. Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson served a knockout romance in Creed I, II and III

Jordan and his leading lady in the boxing franchise were a total knock out when it comes to blurring the lines of reality and movie magic. He for sure met his perfect match this round.

9. Nia Long and Larenz Tate had that old-school connection in Love Jones

It’s no surprise that this Chicago-based love story became a cult classic because the combination of beauty and charm was lethal for hopeless romantics.

10. Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs in How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Stella was not the only one who got caught up in the Montego Bay breeze as she and Winston found passion on the beach. Bassett and Diggs surely sold a fantasy to some women who have dared to risk it all.

11. Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington in The Preacher’s Wife

The film is literally about an angel (Denzel Washington) who comes down from Heaven to help a pastor get back on track but finds himself enamored with the pastor’s wife (Whitney Houston). Washington and Houston played their parts so well that the only thing to say is: 10s across the board!