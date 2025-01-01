Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Damon Wayans Sr. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When you hear the name Damon Wayans Sr., you don’t just think “funny” — you think foundation. You think of a blueprint. You think of legacy.

Damon isn’t just one of the greats — he’s one of the reasons so many of your favorites even exist. A true architect of modern comedy, he helped shape the culture — not just through laughs, but through language, style, and point of view. From sketch to sitcom to the big screen, Damon Wayans Sr. truly set the bar high in the late ’80s. His decades-long career stands as a testament that the crown never left — he just let y’all borrow it for a while.

“In Living Color” wasn’t just a show — it was a revolution. It flipped the industry on its head and kicked the door wide open for a new wave of Black creativity, all while delivering some of the most iconic characters and catchphrases we still quote to this day. Damon was the lifeblood of that era. Whether he was playing the no-nonsense Homey D. Clown or serving up spicy satire in “Men on Film” sketches, his comedy was always layered — funny on the surface, but with a bite.

He knew how to make you laugh and make you think, often in the same breath.

Just when you thought he reached his peak, he flipped the script again. “My Wife and Kids” became a classic Black family sitcom, one that wasn’t about struggle or dysfunction — but about love, structure, and joy. Damon stepped into the father figure role as Michael Kyle and made it iconic. He wasn’t just funny; he was nuanced. Michael Kyle was added to the lexicon as one of the best Black sitcom dads on television who was confident, successful, loving, and complex. It wasn’t preachy. It was real. And, it gave us something to hold on to.

Damon didn’t just help move the needle — he is the needle. He made it possible for comedy to be smart, bold, and unapologetically Black at a time when that wasn’t always safe or celebrated. His impact is deep. His wit and creativity are unmatched. To put it simply, he is and always has been that guy when it comes to quality entertainment.

He added more success to his list of credits with “Poppa’s House,” a CBS sitcom where he stars alongside his real-life son, Damon Wayans Jr. The series is a full-circle moment that blends the best of both their comedic voices — Damon Sr.’s signature edge and wisdom, paired with his son’s smooth delivery and timing. It gives classic Wayans energy, but with a fresh vibe.

The show is warm. It’s smart. It’s funny as hell. And most importantly, it served as a reminder that Damon can make any project he touches a hit.

REVOLT’s Ty Cole sat down with the comedy icon for a rare and honest convo. Damon opened up about everything from the pressures of transitioning from network TV to leading man roles in film, to how that shift changed the way he approaches comedy. He also gets real about love, growth, and whether he’s open to marriage again.

Spoiler: He doesn’t hold back. Watch below!