Between 2001 and 2005, “My Wife and Kids” became a cultural staple with a distinct blend of humor and heart. Seeing the dynamic of a healthy Black family on television brought immense joy to the homes and lives of millions.

Following the lives of a successful couple raising their kids in Connecticut, the series took on both real-world experiences and hilarious family hijinks. As it rose to prominence in the early aughts, the ABC series quickly developed into a platform not just for lead and co-creator Damon Wayans, but also for a wild breadth of all-star guests, including comedian Katt Williams, actress Vivica A. Fox, and even NBA star Michael Jordan.



Centered on an upper-middle-class Black family, the Kyles brought a unique charm that instantly resonated in households across the country and established it, at the time, as one the longest running Black sitcoms in history. “My Wife and Kids” was eventually pulled from the air in 2005 due to dwindling ratings as it closed a fifth season.

But what happened to the show’s illustrious and lovable cast after it wrapped?

Read on to learn where the actors’ lives took them in the nearly two decades since “My Wife and Kids” was canceled.

1. Michael Kyle (Damon Wayans)

When it comes to the world of TV and film, Damon Wayans is a jack of all trades. But that’s almost the expectation when you’re a part of one of the most successful Black families in entertainment.



His career started in the ‘80s, and from there, he quickly became known for his wit and commentary on sketch comedy shows like “Saturday Night Live” and “In Living Color.” Before “My Wife and Kids” started, Wayans had his own show “ Damon” in 1998, in which he played an undercover cop in Chicago, but it only lasted a single season on Fox.

With so many years of experience under his belt, Wayans has yet to slow down. From 2016 to 2019, he starred in the dramatic series “Lethal Weapon.” In 2023, he landed a role alongside the legendary Pam Grier in the Tubi thriller Cinnamon.

In addition to acting, Wayans has produced a plethora of movies and television shows and has written even more scripts. He’s also an author, and while most of his books are comical, his novel Red Hats is a charming story that racked up an abundance of heartwarming reviews.



A father of four, the entertainer has passed the torch down to his children. As reported by IMDb, all of them appeared in at least one episode of “My Wife and Kids.” In May 2024, it was revealed that the comedy star and his son Damon Wayans, Jr. will finally join forces in the upcoming CBS sitcom “Poppa’s House.” According to Entertainment Tonight, the show follows the life of a happily divorced radio host. It’s expected to premiere in September 2024.

2. Janet Kyle (Tisha Campbell)



Tisha Campbell has been a force in entertainment for decades. As a teen, she showcased her vocal abilities in Little Shop of Horrors. Not too long after, she became widely recognized in the House Party film series and later for her precious portrayal of Gina on the hit series “Martin.”



Campbell remained relevant well into the 2000s and 2010s. She did voice work on shows like “The Proud Family” and “Harley Quinn,” got parts in other beloved Black shows like “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Empire,” and even scored a Disney Channel credit in Lemonade Mouth.



In 2024, she got a part in Netflix’s cartoon version of “Good Times” and starred in Not Another Church Movie.

Aside from acting, the Oklahoma native has also helped produce and host award shows. She even directed a couple of projects. Additionally, music has not strayed from her, as she released her single “22 Summers” in 2019.

The entertainer is also a mother of two boys and an advocate for social justice. She runs De-escalating Officer Patrol Encounters (DOPE), an app that forges relationships between police officers and the community, with her brother.

3. Michael Kyle, Jr. (George O. Gore II)

According to an interview on “The Danesh Show,” George O. Gore II was just 3 years old when he first got noticed. The actor was recognized for his talent by a woman with connections while emceeing at a school Christmas program. And the rest is history.

In the ‘90s, Gore scored roles in Juice, “Law & Order,” and The Devil’s Advocate, but landed his first recurring role in 1994 when he became a regular on “New York Undercover.” After “My Wife and Kids,” he did voice work in the animated kids' series “Thugaboo” and appeared in a pair of Wayans projects, including Dance Flick in 2009 and “Second Generation Wayans” in 2013.



Over the years, Gore has proven to be a multifaceted entertainer, having worked as a producer on “Second Generation Wayans” and as a director on several episodes of “My Wife and Kids.” He mentioned on “The Danesh Show” in 2017 that he has done a lot of uncredited writing and that was his main focus at the time.

4. Kady Kyle (Parker McKenna Posey)

Parker McKenna Posey may be all grown up, but she’s still making her dreams come true.

While working on the set of “My Wife and Kids,” Posey was simultaneously appearing in roles on “ NYPD Blue” and “Strong Medicine.” Once the show wrapped, she consistently took small roles in projects like “ iCarly,” “Snowfall,” “Games People Play,” A House Divided, and more.

In 2023, she began frequently working with BET, appearing in “College Hill,” “Wake,” and “Incision.” Posey has also worked extensively with Tubi, starring in Assistant, Rock the Boat, and its sequel Rock The Boat 2.

Aside from acting, Posey is also a mother. In 2021, she revealed she had a baby girl named Harley. The Los Angeles native is extremely active on social media, sharing her journey as a mother, actress, and fitness guru, with millions of followers.

5. Claire Kyle (Jazz Raycole)

At just 2 years old, Jazz Raycole was already a performer. According to IMDb, she became a skilled salsa, ballroom, and African style dancer growing up in her mother’s dance studio. She grew into a love for acting a few years later, which resulted in commercial roles, as well as parts in Waiting to Exhale, “Smart Guy,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Malcolm & Eddie,” and more.

It was in 2000 when she landed the role of Claire Kyle in “My Wife and Kids,” but her mother removed her from the show out of concern for an episode in which one of her friends was pregnant, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and she was replaced by Jennifer Freeman. Nonetheless, her acting career remained unhindered.

From taking part in comedy shows like “The Office” and “The Soul Man” to films like Brand New World, Raycole continued to evolve over time. In 2022, she landed a role as the lead in the drama series “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

6. Claire Kyle (Jennifer Freeman)

Jennifer Freeman was booked and busy during the 2000s, scoring roles in sitcoms like “7th Heaven,” “Even Stevens,” and “Lizzie McGuire.” After playing the ditzy Claire in “My Wife and Kids,” she acted in popular Black films such as You Got Served and Johnson Family Vacation.



Freeman continued getting gigs throughout the 2010s, playing characters in True to the Game, Tales, and Throwback Holida y. In 2022, she became a regular on the BET mini-series “The Black Hamptons.”



Freeman kept a connection with BET and went on to help in the production of A Royal Surprise in 2022 and A Royal Christmas Surprise in 2023.



Beyond acting, Freeman is also a mother. In 2009, she gave birth to her daughter Isabella. More recently, she’s taken pride in her fitness regimen and uses her social media platforms to share her trials in motherhood.

7. Franklin Mumford (Noah Gray-Cabey)

Intelligent and articulate, Noah Gray-Cabey has a lot in common with his “My Wife And Kids” character Franklin.

According to IMDb, he played classical piano across New England, Australia, and Jamaica at just 4 years old. At 5 years old, he became the youngest soloist to ever perform with an orchestra at the Sydney Opera House.

Gray-Cabey made his debut on television in the early 2000s with “My Wife and Kids.” He became a regular in other series as well, including “Heroes,” “Code Black,” and “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.” In 2021, he was offered a role in the CW drama “All American” and he appeared in the horror film Fog City in 2023.

The actor is also interested in writing. He posted on social media that he began working on a script that he hopes to bring to a screen. Aside from being an entertainer, Gray-Cabey is also an advocate for social justice, voicing his opinions about the Black Lives Matter movement.

8. Tony Jeffers (Andrew McFarlane)



Andrew McFarlane got his start in acting in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He appeared in shows like “7th Heaven,” “Any Day Now,” and “The Amanda Show,” before playing Tony on “My Wife and Kids.”



Following the show’s cancelation, he got a recurring role in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” According to IMDb, his last credited role was in the 2011 short film With This Ring.



Since then, McFarlane has transitioned from actor to boss with two businesses under his belt. He runs the pizza restaurant Pizza Cult in Bali, Indonesia. He is also in charge of Start A Juice Bar, a platform helping individuals start a profitable juice career, which has served over 600 people.



The Florida-born entertainer is also a social media influencer, helping his followers exceed in health, finances, and confidence.