Image Image Credit Frank Trapper / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt FILM 'WAITING TO EXHALE' BY FOREST WHITAKER Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Every story we have ever known has been derived from a written story. Whether it was about love, pain, horror, or sadness, someone put their feelings and perceptions of life’s experiences on paper with the power of the pen (or keyboard). From movies like The Odyssey and the classic favorites like Waiting to Exhale, writers are being highlighted by their transformative work. Literature-to-film adaptations are on the rise in entertainment, and people are ready to see more of their favorite stories come to life. Whatever your mood, there is a movie worth watching that was inspired by a previous written work. Below, REVOLT picked nine films based on stories once written on the page you should keep on your watchlist. Check them out below!

1. 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Based on the 1974 novel by the one and only James Baldwin, If Beale Street Could Talk is a powerful romance drama that portrays resilience during adversity. This film, released in 2018, brings out the nuances of love and the importance of community between Black families when injustices strike. With a remarkable cast starring Stephen James, KiKi Layne, Regina King, Coleman Domingo, and more, this is a movie that gets you in the feels and brings tears to your eyes. It's a film definitely worth watching during a quiet evening at home.

2. 'The Odyssey'

The Odyssey was originally written as an ancient Greek poem in 24 books by Homer around the 8th century. The poem describes the 10-year journey of the King of Ithaca, Odysseus, trying to return home after the Trojan War. This story is full of action, monsters, hope, and more as you follow the main character during his quest. The 2026 adaptation, directed by Christopher Nolan, is a must-see for fans young and old. Playing the main character is Matt Damon, and he is accompanied by other great entertainers such as Zendaya, Travis Scott, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway, to name a few. You will not be disappointed by traveling back in time and seeing this world for yourself.

3. 'Moonlight'

A performance the world was not ready for at the time, but a story that deserved to be told. Moonlight, released in 2016, was directed by Barry Jenkins and created a conversation challenging the narrative of Black masculinity. The complexities of what it meant to be a Black man were felt, seen, and heard by all who are familiar with this 3x Oscar-winning film. Drawn from real-life experiences, Tarell Alvin McCraney originally wrote “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue” as a play. This film brings realness to the characters’ development and identity in a way that is captivating yet poetic. If you like to watch movies that evoke emotion and challenge typical storylines, you should keep Moonlight on your watchlist.

4. 'Waiting to Exhale'

A true favorite that can be rewatched time and time again is the adapted film version of four women navigating relationships while still supporting each other every step of the way. The original author, Terry McMillan, wrote "Waiting to Exhale" as her third novel in 1992. This story highlights that through some of the toughest times, the power of friendship is what makes you stronger. Directed by Forest Whitaker and starring the beautiful Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston, Loretta Devine, and Lela Rochon, this film is the perfect girls' night treat for those moments when you need to let go of the bad to bring in the good.

5. 'The Perfect Find'

In the spirit of love, actress Gabrielle Union graced our screens through Netflix in this book-to-film adaptation of "The Perfect Find." From romance novel author Tia Williams, who is most notably known for her best-selling novel "Seven Days in June," explores the life of a 40-something-year-old woman experiencing a rough pivot in her career. While navigating what that looks like, she ends up falling for a younger man, played by Keith Powers, who may be wrong, but feels so right. This film shows how love can show up in unconventional ways, but proves that sometimes you must follow what you want despite what it may look like for others.

6. 'The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat'

Based on the book by Edward Kelsey Moore, The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat is a great story about three friends going from being teenagers to adults and experiencing growing pains, loss, and love. It's a story of friendship that shows how the power of love stands the test of time. No matter what life may throw at you, sometimes you need to return to where it all started — even if it's something as simple as a diner from your childhood. If you are a fan of the stars or love a film that reminds you of your ride or dies, this is the movie for you.

7. 'Poetic Justice'

Poetic Justice was born out of the creative talents of two trailblazers: John Singleton and Maya Angelou. The film stars entertainer Janet Jackson and late rapper/poet Tupac Shakur, exploring grief and finding love again. Angelou’s involvement with the film was very intentional, as she wrote all the verses that Jackson reads in the film as the titular character, Justice. For the lyricists, writers, poets, and fans who love the movies that solidified Black storytelling in the '90s, it's definitely a go-to.

8. 'Miracle at St. Anna'

Originally written by James McBride as a novel of the same name, the film follows a World War II story in 1944 Italy to modern-day New York City, following four soldiers in a flashback being recalled by one soldier named Hector Negron, played by Laz Alonso, being framed for a crime. This film contains action, brings thought-provoking questions, and conveys emotional storytelling that is wonderfully done. Co-starring in the film are Derek Luke, Michael Ealy, and Omar Benson Miller. If you are looking for a movie that pushes the envelope a bit combined with some action, this movie is a good watch.

9. 'Children of Blood and Bone'

This book-to-film adaptation launched tons of social media discourse because fans were so excited to see this story come to life. Originally written by author Tomi Adeyemi, Children of Blood and Bone is a captivating depiction of the fantasy themes in the African diaspora. The story follows a young woman who is destined to reclaim magic for her people after it was stolen from them. The film has a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Regina King, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, and more.