Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole / Staff via Getty Images, and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Colman Domingo attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England, and Michael B. Jordan attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Swapped" at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Colman Domingo said Chadwick Boseman continues to "lift" him and Michael B. Jordan after his passing.

The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star recalled Boseman advocating for him during a major Hollywood event.

Domingo shared how he learned of Boseman’s death during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If it feels like Chadwick Boseman is still very present in the lives of the people he worked with, it’s because he is. On Wednesday (May 13), Colman Domingo remembered the Black Panther star and shared how, despite no longer being here, it feels like he’s still “lifting” him and fellow actor Michael B. Jordan “from the other side.”

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Domingo opened up about Boseman’s profound impact, having worked alongside the Emmy Award winner on what would become his final role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

“Of my contemporaries who really come from my experience, whether it’s growing up in the inner city or just being an African American man, there’s not a lot of men who hold that space in this rare air,” the “Euphoria” actor said. “Not many who you can ask, ‘When I go through this part, what should I look out for? How should I advocate for myself? Or, for others?’ Chadwick had been one of them.”

Image Image Credit Jason LaVeris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actor Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room at the 47th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

“I really feel like [Boseman]’s been lifting people like me and Michael B. Jordan up from the other side,” Domingo told the publication. “I do believe I have a little, beautiful angel in my friend Chadwick.” That’s certainly not hard to believe, especially considering people like Jordan and Ryan Coogler — both of whom made Oscars history this past March — have found incredible success in the years since working with Boseman.

Colman Domingo recalls running into Chadwick Boseman after the major success of ‘Black Panther’

Earlier in his conversation with THR, Domingo recalled running into Boseman at the Motion Picture and Television Fund’s annual “Night Before” party. The late actor, who was basking in the billion-dollar success of Black Panther, was surrounded by several Hollywood agents and industry figures at the time.

“I’m like, ‘Hi, hi, Chad. It’s Colman. Do you remember me?’ I said, ‘I’m so proud of all your success and everything you’re doing. It’s so beautiful to watch your ascension,’” Domingo recalled. According to him, Boseman then got the “attention of an invisible entourage” and used the moment to big him up.

The Sing Sing star continued, “[He] said, ‘Y’all need to know this guy right here. This guy is the truth.’ I was like, ‘Oh no, no.’ He said, ‘No, I’m telling you, know Colman Domingo’s name. I know this man. Keep your eye on him.’”

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Domingo later remembered finding out about the Howard University alum’s death through playwright Robert O’Hara, who texted him the tragic news while he was grilling burgers outdoors. While we may never see another actor like Boseman in our lifetime, it’s comforting to know that he lives on through the many people he championed and the fond memories they still carry with them.