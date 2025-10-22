Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, Trae Patton/NBC / Contributor via Getty Images, CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images, and Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Taraji P. Henson attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Anthony Anderson arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Vice President Kamala Harris during Thursday's July 31, 2025 show, and Nick Cannon at the FOX Fall Press Day Red Carpet held at the FOX Lot Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

These Howard alumni include cultural icons like Taraji P. Henson, Chadwick Boseman, and Kamala Harris.

Several stars, including Anthony Anderson and Nick Cannon, returned to Howard later in life to complete their degrees.

The university's legacy goes beyond fame, with alumni influencing politics, entertainment, and Black excellence.

Some of your favorite celebrities were students at Howard University before — and sometimes even after — they became the stars we know and love today. It’s one of the most legendary HBCUs in history, thanks in large part to the big names who've passed through.

With a long, star-studded alumni list, Howard has given us iconic actors, groundbreaking politicians, and even comedy geniuses who've truly done it all. For instance, Taraji P. Henson graduated with the help of a life-changing scholarship from fellow Howard alums Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen. Meanwhile, Chadwick Boseman’s legacy was so powerful they named the College of Fine Arts after him.

So, without further ado, here's a look at 11 celebrities who attended Howard University.

1. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson has been gracing our screens since the ‘90s, and she’s been aging like fine wine ever since. The actress has given us iconic roles like Yvette in Baby Boy, Cookie in “Empire,” and Lauren in Think Like a Man, just to mention a few. She’s also a graduate of Howard University, where she earned her degree in 1995.

Her journey at Howard wouldn’t have been possible without fellow alums Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen, who created the Dr. Andrew Allen Sr. Memorial Scholarship in memory of their father. Henson, who found herself six months pregnant during her junior year, explained on “TODAY” how the scholarship made it possible for her to graduate.

“I didn’t know how I was going to finish, but I knew I was going to finish,” she said. “They started a scholarship in honor of their father, and I won it six months pregnant, and I was able to finish school.”

2. Chadwick Boseman

Image Image Credit Gareth Cattermole / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Not only did Chadwick Boseman earn his BFA from Howard in 2000, but the university also renamed its College of Fine Arts in his honor. After his passing, the HBCU celebrated the Black Panther star by declaring Aug. 28 as Chadwick Boseman Day.

Netflix partnered with Simone Ledward-Boseman, the late actor’s wife, to establish a $5.4 million endowed scholarship in his name. “This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others and his desire to support future storytellers," she said.

3. Phylicia Rashad

It’s impressive enough to graduate from Howard, but returning as dean is even more remarkable. Phylicia Rashad, you truly are an icon! She graduated magna cum laude in 1970 and was named Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts in May 2021. “My experience here at Howard is foundational to all the work that I do,” Rashad said before joking that her father told her she could “apply anywhere,” but the Mecca was where she was meant to be. “He was so, so, so, so right.”

4. Anthony Anderson

You’re never too old to walk that stage, and Anthony Anderson is proof of that. In 2022, the “grown-ish” star said that earning his Bachelor of Fine Arts had “literally been 30 years in the making.” He shared graduation day photos alongside then-dean Rashad, Dr. Wayne Frederick, and Henson. “It takes a village,” Anthony wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to my son, [Nathan Anderson], for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University.”

5. La La Anthony

Image Image Credit Jason Mendez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt La La Anthony attends "The Perfect Find" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Before she became the entertainment powerhouse we can’t get enough of, La La Anthony spent some time at Howard University as a communications major. The former “TRL” host and actress only attended for “half a year,” she revealed to POPSUGAR. “So, I got a real quick piece of the college experience, but enough that it really helped shape who I am and my career,” she explained.

6. Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans enrolled at Howard University before leaving early to pursue acting full-time. Considering he went on to star in Above the Rim, White Chicks, Scary Movie, and countless other classics, that risk paid off big-time. Even with all his success, the award-winning actor has never forgotten his Bison roots.

7. Laz Alonso

Laz Alonso earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Howard University in 1994. Here’s a video of him leading Howard Entertainment students in the school’s iconic chant: “H-U! You know!”

8. Kamala Harris

Who could’ve guessed that a young Kamala Harris, who graduated from Howard University with a degree in political science and economics, would one day become the vice president of the United States? She achieved plenty during her college years — including pledging Alpha Kappa Alpha — and even more after graduating. While visiting the campus for her “107 Days” book tour, Harris reminded students, “Our country needs you. We need your voices, and we need your leadership.”

9. Nick Cannon

Image Image Credit Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nick Cannon at the 2024 FOX Spring Preview held at FOX Studios on March 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The “Wild 'n Out” creator graduated from Howard in 2020 with a degree in Criminology and a minor in African Studies. Nick Cannon also got the chance to speak at the virtual ceremony — amidst the Covid-19 pandemic — and shared his plans to keep his education going. “I am always seeking new challenges and continual growth and decided to obtain my first college degree from an institution that had a proven legacy of producing great minds,” the Drumline actor announced in 2016. Big props to the celebrities who decide to hit the books even after making it big!

10. Debbie Allen

Image Image Credit Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Honoree Debbie Allen, recipient of the Governors Award, poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Debbie Allen is another powerhouse on the long list of Howard University greats. She graduated cum laude in 1971 with a BFA in classical Greek literature, speech, and theatre. Nearly twenty years later, in 1993, the university awarded her an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. In between, the Emmy-winning actress starred in “Fame,” helped produce “A Different World,” and accomplished so much more. What a legendary life and career.

11. Lance Gross

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lance Gross at the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors held at the SLS Hotel on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The “House of Payne” actor studied radio, television, and film at Howard, where he also minored in acting and fine arts. “Going to an HBCU, it’s just different,” Lance Gross told AfroTech at 2024’s Off The Yard Festival. “It’s the extension of the village, and I feel like you have professors and faculty that really push you [out of] your comfort zone, but in a loving way, like family, aunties, and uncles.”