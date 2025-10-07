Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Hart at Me Time premiere, Beyonce performing during Renaissance World Tour, Mustard at 2025 Grammys Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Some celebrities get awards, some get street names, and a select few get their very own day. After all, there are only so many days to go around, and just a handful honor the world’s biggest names.

The kind of celebrities who get their own day aren’t just stars. In many cases, they’re the very best in their field. The Notorious B.I.G., for instance, naturally has his own day in Brooklyn for being one of the greatest rappers ever. There are also figures like Kevin Hart and Metro Boomin, both of whom left a lasting mark on comedy and Hip Hop, respectively.

From global music icons like Beyoncé to actors like the late Chadwick Boseman, here are 14 celebrities who’ve earned their own special day.

1. Beyoncé

Although the BeyHive celebrates Beyoncé 365 days of the year, Minneapolis gave her a special day of her own. During her “Renaissance World Tour” stop, Mayor Jacob Frey declared July 20 as Beyoncé Day in Mill City.

“I might be governor of Minnesota, but we all know who runs the world,” then-governor Tim Walz tweeted. “Welcome to Minnesota, Beyoncé!”

2. New Edition

Boston paid tribute to New Edition with Mayor Michelle Wu officially declaring Aug. 30 as New Edition Day. The city also renamed a portion of a Roxbury street — where most of the six members grew up — to New Edition Way. “Boston is where it all began for us. This honor means the world to me,” Bobby Brown reacted.

3. Mustard

Mustard Day (no, not the condiment) takes place every June 19 in South Los Angeles to honor “Not Like Us” producer Mustard. "I never would have imagined having a day in the city I was born and raised in," he said at the ceremony, per Complex. "I am just super grateful and happy that I could even be named, or have a day in this city, because everything I do is for the city."

4. Jimi Hendrix

On Sept. 13, 2011, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors declared Jimi Hendrix Winterland Day. He notably performed six shows at the city’s now-closed Winterland Ballroom back in October 1968. That also happened to be the same year The Jimi Hendrix Experience dropped their third and final album, Electric Ladyland.

5. Diana Ross

To mark Diana Ross’ 75th birthday, Los Angeles declared March 26 as Diana Ross Day. The proclamation praised her “remarkable career spanning over 50 years” and recognized her as one of the “most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time.” The “I’m Coming Out” singer earned every bit of the honor.

6. The Notorious B.I.G.

“Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way,” Biggie Smalls rapped on “Juicy.” And that’s exactly what the borough did in 2016, declaring May 21 Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace Day. Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s Lil’ Cease and the late musician’s daughter, Ty’anna Wallace, were both present at the ceremony the day before.

“On his birthday, Brooklyn salutes one of our own, who has never been forgotten as long as his music plays,” Eric Adams said. “His energy will remain and continue to inspire people throughout not only the borough of Brooklyn, but Biggie put Brooklyn on the map.”

7. Kevin Hart

July 6 carries extra meaning for Kevin Hart. It’s not only his birthday but also Kevin Hart Day in Philadelphia. Talk about a serious flex! “I put on for my city... Philly kid for life,” the comedian captioned his Instagram post. “Still can't believe that I have a mural.”

8. Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin touched countless lives while she was here. On Feb. 16, 1968, Mayor Jerome P. Cavanaugh officially recognized the date as Aretha Franklin Day. As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, she was back in Motor City for a show at Cobo Hall when Martin Luther King Jr. made a surprise appearance to present her with a special award.

9. Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman will always be remembered as our Black Panther. His alma mater, Howard University, honors the late actor with Chadwick Boseman Day every Aug. 28. The HBCU also named its college of fine arts after the 21 Bridges star.

10. Prince

Another declaration signed off by Walz, Prince Day was declared on June 25, 2019. The “Purple Rain” icon was fittingly recognized for his “outstanding contributions to music and the arts and entertainment industry” in the state he called home.

11. Metro Boomin

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones declared Dec. 14 as Leland Wayne Day, honoring Metro Boomin by his given name. The “Like That” producer dedicated the recognition to his late mother, with the city also recognizing Leslie Joanne Single Mothers and Caregivers Appreciation Day.

“It is our highest and most prestigious honor. It represents the culmination of lifetime achievement, and at 30 years old, Metro has done what a lot of people can only dream of,” Mayor Jones said, according to Rolling Stone. “Metro, you’ve made St. Louis so proud.”

12. Trina

In 2022, Trina received the key to the city of Miami during her annual Trina Day, which takes place on May 14 in Liberty City, as Complex noted. “There are not enough words in the vocabulary to express our deep appreciation for everything you’ve done for this community. Never forgetting about this community,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who presented her with the key and official proclamation, said.

13. Bob Marley

Bob Marley Day takes place every Feb. 6, on what would have been the reggae legend’s birthday. The Los Angeles City Council also honored him with an additional day on Aug. 7. "On behalf of my family and my father, I'd like to thank the council and the city of Los Angeles for this great honor. We appreciate it. We are [rooted] in Los Angeles now, so we're part of the city now," Ziggy Marley said.

14. DMX

New York honors the legendary DMX every Dec. 18 with Earl “DMX” Simmons Day, coinciding with the late rapper’s birthday. From leading Ruff Ryders to giving us chart-topping albums like It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, his impact on New York — and Hip Hop as a whole — can’t be overstated. During the resolution to establish the day, Senator Jamal Bailey called X “one of the greatest Hip Hop artists that we will ever know.”