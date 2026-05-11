Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson attends the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala 2026 at The Beverly Hilton on May 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Janet Jackson used her Grammy Hall of Fame speech to highlight Rhythm Nation 1814's focus on peace, unity and understanding.

She said the project remains relevant in 2026, describing it as a movement that continues to fight bigotry and promote love.

The 1989 release produced seven Top 5 Hot 100 singles, topped the Billboard 200 and became the best-selling album of 1990 in the U.S.

Janet Jackson used her latest career milestone to remind people that Rhythm Nation 1814 was never just about music. During Friday night’s (May 8) Grammy Hall of Fame Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the icon accepted the honor for the landmark project with a message centered on peace, unity and understanding.

Introduced by longtime collaborator Jimmy Jam, who produced the album alongside Terry Lewis, Jackson reflected on the lasting impact of the socially conscious body of work first released in 1989. According to Rolling Stone, the singer told the crowd she believes the album’s purpose remains just as relevant decades later.

“I’m so grateful and honored that Rhythm Nation is being recognized tonight in this wonderful, wonderful way. It’s beautiful to relive the memories attached to this project that’s so, so precious to me,” Jackson said. “I don’t see Rhythm Nation as a phenomenon that lives in the past. I believe it’s alive and well in 2026. Rhythm Nation still resonates on a deep and profound level. It’s an ongoing force that fights bigotry and promotes understanding. It cannot be stopped — it’s simply too strong and too positive. Rhythm Nation is a movement of people of all ages and backgrounds seeking to give and receive love, free of judgment.”

The 59-year-old continued her speech by emphasizing the project’s universal message. “As we celebrate tonight, let’s remember that it transcends all borders, nationalities, and faiths. When you hear the music of Rhythm Nation, I hope you hear my heart’s desire when we first created this suite of songs. More than ever, my hope is that we might live in a world free of fear and despair,” she continued, per Rolling Stone. “The prayer driving this Rhythm Nation remains the same, exactly the same, that peace [prevails]. Peace the world over, peace among nations, peace in our neighborhoods, peace in our homes. May the music of Rhythm Nation continue to bring us together in peace and may that peace allow us to celebrate this precious gift of life that God has given us. All praise be to God... I thank the Grammy organization for this wonderful honor.”

The ceremony honored several influential recordings across genres and generations. The 2026 class also included 2Pac’s 1996 All Eyez on Me and Selena’s 1994 Amor Prohibido, while performers throughout the evening included Erykah Badu, George Clinton and Taylor Hanson. Friday’s gala also served as a fundraiser supporting the Grammy Museum’s educational initiatives.

Why Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’ still matters decades later

Rhythm Nation 1814 became one of the biggest and most influential albums of Jackson’s career. The project tackled racism, poverty and social injustice while still delivering major hits like “Miss You Much,” “Escapade” and “Rhythm Nation.” It topped the Billboard 200, became the best-selling album of 1990 in the U.S. and remains the only album in Billboard history to produce seven Top 5 Hot 100 singles.

Over the years, the album has continued to receive praise for both its cultural impact and innovative production. Rhythm Nation 1814 also earned the Indiana native her very first Grammy win.