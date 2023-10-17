Image Image Credit Billboard/Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Erykah Badu and The Alchemist Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Erykah Badu has never followed trends. Since 1997’s Baduizm, she’s shaped sound and soul on her own terms. Now, 15 years after her last studio album (New Amerykah Part Two), she’s preparing for a new chapter – this time with The Alchemist, a producer known for Hip Hop’s underground resurgence. The announcement, which was revealed in a new Billboard feature on Wednesday (March 19) both sparked anticipation and raised the question: What does this collaboration mean for the next era of rap and R&B?

Badu’s journey began when she left Dallas for Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood, which Billboard described as a “red-hot center of a national Black arts renaissance.” Influenced by the likes of Digable Planets and The Roots, she channeled that energy into her iconic debut LP. “I was right in the center of Blackness,” she told the publication. “Dreads, headwraps and people who looked like me who I didn’t know existed. I felt like I belonged there.”

Now, back in South Dallas, she remains grounded in her roots while taking an unpredictable step forward. Teaming up with the raw and hypnotic The Alchemist signals a return to her Hip Hop origins while pushing creative boundaries.

Could this be the return of neo-soul?

With R&B splintering into electronic, alternative and trap sounds, Badu’s return could reignite neo-soul in its purest form. While artists like SZA, Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye keep elements alive, a full-length project from one of its pioneers could redefine the genre. “I want to focus, I want to be in the moment of the foreplay. Creating the music. The tragedy. The love. The experience of the whole thing,” Badu explained. This album could be her way of capturing that process in real-time, breathing new life into soul music.

Notably, The Alchemist’s signature sound has always carried warmth and musicality, and his work with avant-garde talents like Earl Sweatshirt already hints at his ability to crossover. This collaboration could mark his deeper venture into R&B, fusing his signature loops with live instrumentation and soulful melodies. It could also create a blueprint for others in R&B to experiment with underground aesthetics like chopped samples, dusty drums and off-kilter rhythms, further blurring genre lines.

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist’s defining moment for Hip Hop and R&B

From Baduizm to now, Badu’s career has been a lesson in authenticity. What began in New York has come full circle in South Dallas, where she’s returning with a project that honors her Hip Hop roots while forging a new path forward. With that said, whatever she and The Alchemist create will be spectacular, to say the least.