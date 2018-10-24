Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Alchemist Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Previously, REVOLT shared 13 of The Alchemist's most notable productions to define his excellence. Since those releases, the West Coast beatsmith – born Daniel Alan Maman – has continued to collaborate with artists across the board, from underground phenoms to audio A-listers, and further expanded his own empire and stable of frequent collaborators.

So, how has The Alchemist further distanced himself from his beat-making peers? For one, he has a knack for crafting intricate, sample-based beats that often incorporate elements of jazz, soul, and psychedelic rock. His production is characterized by its atmospheric quality, intricate layering, and – in many cases – a level of perceived simplicity that allows any rapper or singer to shine at their absolute fullest. Specifically, this versatility allowed him to work with names across different sub-genres of Hip Hop.

As stated before, Al's legendary status in music production is built on his extensive discography and high-profile collaborations. He's managed to craft hits and timeless deep cuts for the likes of Eminem, Roc Marciano, Nas, Mobb Deep, CurrenSy, Boldy James, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar. More recently, he's even returned to rapping, with projects like The Genuine Articulate bringing his ever-evolving lyrical abilities back to center stage.

Below, REVOLT decided to bless the reader (and listener) with 21 additional cuts that prove just how much of a goat The Alchemist is. While individual opinions on the "greatest of all time" may vary, his body of work, influence, and consistency over decades make a strong case for his inclusion in any such discussion.

1. 100 High Street by Earl Sweatshirt

“100 High Street” was a standout single from Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist’s long-awaited full-length effort, VOIR DIRE (which means “to speak the truth”). The project arrived after the latter claimed they had a secret project that was available for anyone to find on YouTube. A website that quizzed fans revealed the new music over time.

2. Red Dot Music by Mac Miller featuring Action Bronson and Loaded Lux

On Mac Miller’s sophomore LP, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, the late rapper teamed up with Action Bronson and Loaded Lux for the bar-heavy “Red Dot Music” (Lux’s scathing battle raps were iconic alone). Here, The Alchemist provided a booming beat for the emcees to go crazy on, making this a bittersweet classic.

3. Johnny P’s Caddy by Benny The Butcher and J. Cole

Bars aside: Al’s sample flips on “Johnny P’s Caddy” (one of which was created by singer Nikki Grier and DJ Khalil for the song) set the initial mark for the song’s impact. Taken from the fourth installment of Benny the Butcher’s Tana Talk series, the track saw the Buffalo lyricist delivering his well-known brand of rewind-worthy lines before a pre-”7 Minute Drill” J. Cole effectively obliterated everything in his path.

4. Desire by Pharoahe Monch featuring Shotyme

The Alchemist went crazy on the instrumental for “Desire,” the title track from Pharoahe Monch’s long-awaited sophomore album. The use of Lamont Dozier’s “The Picture Will Never Change” was the perfect backdrop for Pharoahe Monch’s blistering bars and Shotyme’s powerful vocals.

5. You Ain’t Got Nuthin by Lil Wayne featuring Juelz Santana and Fabolous

“You Ain’t Got Nuthin” was a standout cut from Lil Wayne’s groundbreaking Tha Carter III album. Over The Alchemist’s maniacal chops of Joan Armatrading’s “I’m Lucky,” Weezy, Fabolous, and Juelz Santana let off lyrically, reminding listeners why they were the top emcees at the moment of the song’s release.

6. Summer Superstars by Draft Day and Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty has since proved that he can rap over any style of instrumental, yet – even with this said – it was a pleasant surprise to hear what he could do with one from The Alchemist. Along with Draft Day, the Atlanta talent delivered blistering boastful bars over a heavenly Ojiji sample. Notably, the beat was officially used for Al and Larry June’s The Great Escape standout “Summer Reign” months prior.

7. Lullaby by Fabolous

Al’s beat for “Lullaby” almost sounds like the perfect theme song for Batman before he brings the pain to Gotham City crime. Taken from his chart-topping fifth LP, Loso’s Way, Fabolous used the instrumental to deliver some of the hardest bars of his career.

8. Carruth by Boldy James

To be clear, Boldy James and The Alchemist have created magic on countless occasions – one very major example being via their second joint project, The Price of Tea in China. On that album (their first full-length effort) lay the morbidly titled “Carruth,” a dark yet beautiful offering which flipped The California Earthquake and Roy Smith’s “Who Is That Man.” This particular combo of rhymes and sounds is unmatched.

9. Tantor by Danny Brown

Danny Brown recruited the one and only Alchemist to craft his lead single for Quaranta, the Detroit rapper’s sixth studio LP. The beat is jarring in the dopest way imaginable, making it the perfect backdrop for Brown’s high-pitched rhymes. A matching visual further added to the zany Hip Hop vibes delivered in the top-tier collaboration.

10. The Neverending Story by Jay Electronica featuring JAY-Z and The-Dream

Not counting his Act II leak, the day that Jay Electronica finally released his official debut album, A Written Testimony, was certainly a special day in Hip Hop history. Even better, the project was packed with enough JAY-Z appearances that it could also be considered a joint LP. Nonetheless, The Alchemist made sure to set the tone with his contribution on “The Neverending Story,” which saw Electronica and Hov exhibiting powerful wordplay over some impressive sample work.

11. Wick Man by Drake

When Drake needed to return to the proverbial drawing board post-For All The Dogs, he recruited Al for one of his Scary Hours Edition standouts, “Wick Man.” As promised on the intro, the Canadian talent took a page from a certain Keanu Reeves character and emptied the clip over a flip of Koen De Bruyne’s “Landscape.”

12. Something To Rap About by Freddie Gibbs featuring Tyler, the Creator

First, a fun fact: Alfredo, a joint LP that saw Al sharing top billing with Freddie Gibbs, became one of the most commercially successful albums of the producer’s career and even earned him a Grammy nomination. Given the virtual flawlessness of the entire body of work, it’s songs like “Something To Rap About” that managed to stand out thanks to its feature – in this case, an otherworldly Tyler, the Creator, who was about as opulent as one could be on wax.

13. meet the grahams by Kendrick Lamar

While Kendrick Lamar and The Alchemist have created classic cuts throughout the former’s career, the very sinister “meet the grahams” – one of many songs aimed at Drake during one of Hip Hop’s most electrifying battles – is arguably the most impactful. While it didn’t find the same level of success as the riveting “Not Like Us,” “meet the grahams” (and the timing of its release) quickly knocked the wind out of Drizzy sails post-”Family Matters.”

14. My Homie by ScHoolboy Q

Like his former TDE brethren Lamar, ScHoolboy Q is also a frequent collaborator with The Alchemist, with tracks like “Ferraris In The Rain” and “Lost Times” under their respective belts. For this list, it made sense to go with their first-ever track, “My Homie,” as Q made it clear how long he’d “been waiting to get [an] Alchemist beat.” The resulting effort, which appeared on Habits & Contradictions, told a tale of disloyalty over dark, creeping production.

15. 60 Days by Larry June

Upon hearing the theme song from the classic blaxploitation drama Melinda (or, rather, The Alchemist’s use of it) feels like you’re winning at life – a theme that’s standard in Larry June’s music and subject matter. Even better is that it’s only one of 15 tracks from Al and June’s The Great Escape LP, which contained additional contributions from Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, CurrenSy, and many more.

16. Scottie Pippens by CurrenSy featuring Freddie Gibbs

CurrenSy is another artist who works with The Alchemist pretty regularly and, according to the man himself, was a major factor in how the producer now releases his music. On Covert Coup, their first collaborative project together, the duo recruited Freddie Gibbs for an infectious cut backed by samples of Space and Lesiman.

17. The Elephant Man’s Bones by Roc Marciano

As far as a collaborative album between these two, it was a long time coming. What Roc Marciano and The Alchemist did on The Elephant Man’s Bones should be considered criminal, and added help from many of Al’s usual suspects further elevated the project to a different level. Here, the short and sweet title track is sure to provide anyone not in the know with a proper introduction.

18. One More by MIKE and Wiki

The Alchemist-backed Faith is A Rock was the merger of two worlds (so to speak): one of Wiki, a rap veteran who moved on from Ratking to develop an impressive solo career, and MIKE, a sort of newcomer whose worldly past helped him to become one of the most unique and versatile lyricists in the game. “One More” is one of far too many examples of greatness to came from that project.

19. The Mechanic by G-Unit

As any Hip Hop fans should be aware, 50 Cent and G-Unit were absolute powerhouses during their mixtape origins, and ThisIs50 Vol. 1: Return of the Body Snatchers is one of the most timeless from the group’s catalog. It’s on said mixtape where “The Mechanic” appeared, which saw 50 and Tony Yayo going ballistic over The Alchemist’s rewiring of B.B. King and Boobie Knight.

20. IMDKV by Prodigy

The Alchemist’s history with Mobb Deep is that of legend, and that statement is even more so when it involves the late Prodigy, and other higher-profile collaborations between the two are frequently mentioned, this list instead goes with a deeper cut titled “IMDKV” (or “Infamous Mobb Deep King Vulture”), a standout from the duo’s Albert Einstein LP. Also notable is the fact that Prodigy’s bars were aimed at somebody, though it was never truly confirmed who.

21. Sir Benni Miles by Armand Hammer

Armand Hammer – the rap duo made up of billy woods and E L U C I D – enlisted The Alchemist for a full-length LP titled Haram, complete with 14 cuts (15 if you count the ALC Records release) and assists from Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, and more. “Sir Benni Miles” was a prime cut from that body of work and boasted the above matching video.