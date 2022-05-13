Image Image Credit Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Penn Badgley Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since premiering in 2018, Netflix’s psychological thriller “You” — and one of Cardi B’s favorite shows — has taken us deep inside the mind of serial killer and self-proclaimed romantic Joe Goldberg. After four seasons of watching actor Penn Badgley stalk, charm, and murder his way through a disturbing number of victims, the series has finally come to an end with the fifth and final season in 2025.

With that in mind, it’s time to revisit the unsettling trail of destruction he’s left in his wake. From heartbreaking losses like Guinevere Beck and Love Quinn to, well, the far less tragic exits of some of the series' minor characters, REVOLT decided to rank Goldberg’s 18 most devastating victims. Take a look below.

18. Hugo McNamara

Hugo McNamara, Tom Lockwood’s bodyguard, was quickly disposed of when Joe Goldberg stabbed him in Season 4’s finale. Without much development or screen presence, he left about as much of an impression alive as he did dead, which is barely any at all.

17. Raphael Passero

Coming in second to last, mostly because he only appeared briefly in Season 2 flashbacks, is Joe’s abusive father, Raphael Passero. In one of several glimpses into the main character’s troubled childhood, we watch as a young Joe fatally shoots his dad to protect his mother, Sandy Goldberg. Passero’s death essentially served as an opportunity for Netflix showrunners to explain (but definitely not justify) Joe’s violent tendencies. It’s a shame the aftermath of his first kill wasn’t explored more deeply, but perhaps that’s material for another spinoff.

16. Jasper Krenn

In Joe’s defense, Jasper Krenn did threaten him first. The loan shark, who showed up demanding repayment of a hefty $50,000 debt, got stabbed in the gut before being gruesomely tossed into a meat grinder. Considering Jasper was introduced (and eliminated) all in Season 2’s second episode, there's little reason to mourn his death.

15. Simon Soo

Art snob Simon Soo's entire career depended on stealing other people’s creativity, so, of course, he had enemies. The up-and-coming artist met his end after being stabbed, and, as a twisted bonus, losing an ear (à la Van Gogh, coincidence?), before literally becoming part of his own gallery exhibit. For better or worse, Joe’s complete dissociation and subsequent forgetfulness about killing Simon also introduced one of Season 4’s recurring plot threads.

14. Vic

Vic, Lady Phoebe’s overly suspicious bodyguard, was convinced from day one that Joe, posing as Jonathan Moore, was hiding something sinister underneath. Everything finally culminated in our beloved protagonist impulsively strangling Vic with his own necktie, then conveniently stashing him in Simon’s freshly dug grave. A harsh but predictable fate for someone Sean Pertwee played with such surprising charisma.

13. Henderson

Henderson was a famous comedian with a habit of preying on underage girls, including Jenna Ortega’s Ellie Alves. That's something Joe, in one of his rare morally defensible moments, tried confronting him about. Obviously, it ended badly, with Henderson accidentally tumbling down a staircase to his death.

12. Elijah Thornton

“You” loves a good fatal fall, and music executive Elijah Thornton provided exactly that in Season 1. Beck’s ex-boyfriend falls victim (literally) to the classic thriller scenario after an argument with Joe on a rooftop. Since there’s no blood, it ends up being one of the more forgettable kills.

11. Benji Ashby

Benji Ashby has the honor of being Joe's very first kill on "You." Playing a pretentious love rival for Beck, who also meets her end later in the first season, the local playboy took a hammer to the face in Episode 2. Joe then locked him in the now-infamous glass cage, where we watch him desperately gasping for air while listening to the hopeless romantic calmly recite his coffee order: “Maple almond latte, two stevia, two tablespoons of peanut oil.” As Joe dryly remarked, “He’s lied about so many things. Who knew the peanut allergy was real?”

10. Eddie

Eddie was an aspiring student-author whose biggest mistake was trusting his charming professor, Jonathan — aka Joe’s aforementioned persona in Season 4. After uncovering the truth about the beloved antihero’s murderous ways, Eddie's reward was getting his throat slashed and being framed for Montrose’s death. He definitely deserved better, especially since he was one of the few characters introduced in the season who wasn’t totally insufferable (cough, Simon and Gemma, cough).

9. Malcolm Harding

A fellow professor at the “You” universe’s Darcy College, Malcolm Harding wound up stabbed and left bleeding out on Joe’s dining room table. His death kicked off the entire “Eat the Rich Killer” storyline in Season 4, making him memorable solely off the strength of him being the first. That, and the unforgettable sight of Joe dismembering Malcolm’s body to Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

8. Tom Lockwood

Tom Lockwood spent Season 4 pulling strings, threatening allies, and gaslighting everyone in sight, including his own daughter (and Joe’s love interest for the 10-episode run), Kate Galvin, so his violent end felt entirely justified. In the finale, Lockwood was suffocated with a plastic bag inside an airplane hangar. "This was a good kill," yet another Montrose hallucination humorously said.

7. Gemma Graham-Greene

Gemma Graham-Greene was essentially a walking, talking caricature of privilege, so her death was far from shocking. However, the reveal of her body and eventual disposal, which saw her wrapped in a rug and dumped in an animal shed, made for one of the series' more memorable moments. Credit where it's due: actress Eve Austin’s exit delivered on drama.

6. Rhys Montrose

Rhys Montrose was initially set up as Joe’s main adversary for Season 4, a political candidate with skeletons in his closet. Although, as we learn a few episodes later, their whole “friendship” was merely a product of Joe's increasingly warped imagination. The actual Montrose barely knew Joe, making his murder (strangled in his own home, no less) brutally cold-blooded. Honestly, justice for Ed Speleers’ character, whose death just ended up being collateral damage from our protagonist’s psychotic break.

5. Peach Salinger

Beck's ridiculously wealthy bestie, Peach Salinger, was maybe a little more obsessed with the aspiring writer than Joe himself, which, frankly, says a lot. After numerous failed attempts at removing her from the picture, he ultimately shot Peach at her family estate before staging it as suicide. Sure, Peach was manipulative and a bit toxic, but she was also dangerously close to exposing Joe before her demise.

4. Ryan Goodwin

Ryan Goodwin spent most of Season 3 making Marienne Bellamy’s life a living hell. So, when Joe pushed him off a parking garage ledge, the payoff was quite satisfying, to say the least. That being said, the execution was a little sloppy, mainly because the local TV anchor and recovering addict somehow survived the fall. Eventually, Joe finished the job by stabbing him repeatedly in what was arguably one of his most justified murders.

3. Ron

Ron, Claudia’s abusive boyfriend and Paco’s absolute nightmare of a stepdad, is probably one of Joe’s least controversial kills. Joe stabbed him during a confrontation, and surprisingly, Paco never told anyone what happened. Instead, the kid helped cover it up after Joe calmly gave him a step-by-step breakdown of how to get away with murder: Clean the blood with soap and water, add a little bleach, and pretend Ron just skipped town.

2. Guinevere Beck

Guinevere Beck was the OG obsession and the struggling writer Joe convinced himself was the one. After locking her in his infamous glass cage, Beck fought back with every trick she had but ultimately couldn’t escape the bookstore psycho’s grasp. Her death hurt on another level, because unlike most of Joe’s victims, Beck slowly realized the terrifying truth: She never stood a chance. The first You will always hold a special place in fans’ hearts.

1. Love Quinn

Love Quinn arguably deserved better, but nothing good really lasts forever. Joe’s equally disturbed soulmate, wife, and mother to his child survived longer than any other love interest, spanning both Season 2 and 3, which only made her end that much more tragic. In their final showdown, Joe poisoned Love, staged a murder-suicide, and left her to perish in their home. Granted, Love herself had quite the body count (Candace, Delilah, her ex-husband James), but as Joe coldly put it in her final moments: “You did this to yourself.”