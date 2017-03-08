Image Image Credit Raymond Boyd/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt KMOV sign Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (March 6), the New York Post reported that a television news anchor has apologized after using an offensive term during a broadcast. Back in February, Cory Stark of St. Louis, Missouri's KMOV called Black homeowners "colored" while reporting on a story about real estate.

"Last night at this time, I read an outdated racial term on air during a story. The word should have never come out of my mouth, and it does not reflect who I am or what First Alert 4 represents," he stated. "It was unacceptable, and we are meeting with community members as we strive to do better every day."

While KMOV hasn't commented on the on-air gaffe, Vice President and General Manager JD Sosnoff claimed that it was unintentional. "It was in an original script as 'homeowners of color' and was inadvertently changed and mistakenly read on air," Sosnoff wrote in an email to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We regret the error and apologized to our viewers."

The National Association of Black Journalists felt that the apology was “not enough."

"It is upsetting that such a slur would make it to air. The term is outdated, offensive and racist," the organization said in an official statement posted on its website. "We are concerned that no one in the KMOV newsroom caught this error, and we question KMOV’s editorial process when it comes to cultural awareness. Given that St. Louis’ population is 43 percent Black, and the city is no stranger to racial strife, we would hope KMOV would be more sensitive in how it covers the Black community."

NABJ President Ken Lemon and Vice President-Broadcast Walter Smith Randolph jointly added, "We look forward to these discussions with KMOV’s management. However, this further shows the fight for equal treatment and fair coverage is not over. We hope these discussions will be fruitful and yield documentable results."