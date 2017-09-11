Image Image Credit NBC/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt “Pop The Balloon” parody (“SNL”) Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The viral dating show “Pop the Balloon or Find Love” is getting a major upgrade on Netflix. Starting April 10, the new version, “Pop the Balloon LIVE,” will stream every Thursday on the popular streaming platform. Expect real-time eliminations, surprise celebrity guests and even more off-the-cuff moments. Hosting the action is none other than Emmy-nominated comedian Yvonne Orji, who knows a thing or two about messy situations. “After playing the ‘unlucky in love’ Molly Carter for five seasons on ‘Insecure ,’ I know a thing or two about looking for love in a hopeless place,” Orji says. “Hopefully, the singles on ‘Pop the Balloon LIVE’ will have much more success.”

What is “Pop the Balloon”? Imagine speed dating with a mic and no filter

The original version of the show, created by Bolia Matundu and Arlette Amuli, became a hit on YouTube for its savage honesty and entertaining drama. The setup is simple: A line of people holds red balloons while someone looking for love walks out to meet them. If someone’s not feeling the vibe, they pop their balloon and step out of the running. But the twist? The host asks them why they popped. And that’s when the real entertainment starts. Responses range from “she seemed a little sassy” to “he gave off city boy energy” — aka pure chaos.

The show has gone viral thanks to moments like a woman getting dropped by six out of seven men just for saying she wants someone respectful and ambitious. Another time, a guy got clowned for dressing down and loving anime — only to win the heart (or balloon) of the only woman in the room who matched his quirky vibes. The mix of unfiltered honesty, petty drama and secondhand embarrassment is what makes “Pop the Balloon” must-watch TV.

Which celebs are slated to appear on “Pop The Balloon LIVE”?

The Netflix version promises even more heat, with reality stars like Johnny Bananas (“The Challenge”), Farrah Abraham (“Teen Mom”) and Zaina Sesay (“The Ultimatum”) stepping into the balloon-filled battlefield. “This new version builds on the original’s vibe but takes things up a notch,” says executive producer Matt Sharp.

Matundu and Amuli are also executive producing the new series and say this moment is a dream come true. “From day one, we’ve kept love and fun at the heart of the show, and watching it grow beyond what we imagined has been truly exciting,” they shared with Netflix’s Tudum.

The show’s reach is so deep, even “Saturday Night Live” spoofed it — complete with Dave Chappelle and Donnell Rawlings popping balloons as their classic characters. Long story short: Expect a lot more from this series when its updated iteration premieres.