Over the decades, “Saturday Night Live” brought forth unforgettable moments through its many hosts, sketches, and performances. As reported by Deadline on Thursday (Dec. 19), NBC is set to explore the show’s decorated history in an upcoming documentary that premieres on Jan. 27, 2025.

Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music will see co-direction from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Oz Rodriguez, the latter of whom was a former segment director for the iconic series. Produced by Questlove and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter’s Two One Five Entertainment, RadicalMedia, and Broadway Video, the three-hour special promises an in-depth look at the untold stories that have defined the show’s legacy. Interviews with a star-studded lineup of musical guests, cast members, writers, and producers will provide fresh insights and behind-the-scenes commentary. Bad Bunny, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, Dave Grohl, and many more have been confirmed to contribute.

“Everyone knows the most famous ‘SNL’ appearances, whether it’s Elvis Costello, Prince, or the Beastie Boys, but they’re the tip of a huge iceberg,” Questlove said in a statement shared by Deadline. “The process of going back through the incredible archival footage was like being in a time machine, DeLorean or other. I’m so happy I went on the trip and now get to share it with everyone.”

This isn't Questlove’s first rodeo behind the lens. In 2021, he released his directorial debut, Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), to universal acclaim. The film, which gave a vivid look into the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and its many participants, won a slew of high-end trophies, including a Grammy for Best Music Film and an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. “This is such a stunning moment for me right now,” the legendary drummer expressed during his Academy Award acceptance speech. “But it’s not about me. It’s about marginalized people in Harlem that needed to heal from pain.”