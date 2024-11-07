Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyka Nelson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyka Nelson, Prince’s only full sibling and a successful recording artist in her own right, died on Monday (Nov. 4) in Minnesota at the age of 64. Her son, President Nelson, confirmed the unfortunate passing without specifying a cause.

On Thursday (Nov. 7), TMZ reported a pattern of health issues in her final months. According to emergency call logs obtained by the publication, Tyka's health had been deteriorating significantly since September of this year, with emergency services responding to at least six calls to her residence. These incidents, which sources close to the family suggested were just “the tip of the iceberg,” allegedly involved gastrointestinal bleeding, infections and, most notably, heart problems. TMZ added that the most recent emergency call came just three days before her death.

Tyka was born on May 18, 1960, in Minneapolis to a musical family. Her father, John L. Nelson, performed jazz piano under the name Prince Rogers, while her mother, Mattie Della Shaw Baker, was a jazz singer. As her brother was revolutionizing pop music in his own way, Tyka introduced the world to her unique sound via the 1988 debut, Royal Blue. The album produced two successful R&B singles, “Marc Anthony's Tune” and “L.O.V.E.,” both of which earned placements on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. She went on to release three more albums: 1992's Yellow Moon, Red Sky; 2008's gospel-focused A Brand New Me, and 2011's Hustler.

Following Prince’s unexpected death from an opioid overdose in 2016 at his Paisley Park compound, Tyka played a pivotal role in managing his legacy. She and her half-siblings became the heirs to his $156 million estate, which involved an extensive legal process due to the absence of a will. Though she eventually sold 98 percent of her stake to music management firm Primary Wave, she maintained an active role in preserving her brother's musical heritage until her transition.