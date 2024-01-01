Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Oct. 21), Billboard reported that GloRilla's debut LP, GLORIOUS, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The CMG-backed album earned 69,000 album-equivalent units, which included 77.98 million on-demand official streams and 12,000 traditional albums. Her first-week sales are the highest from any female rapper in 2024, beating out Megan Thee Stallion's MEGAN, Latto's Sugar Honey Iced Tea, and Ice Spice's Y2K!

GLORIOUS consists of 15 cuts with contributions from Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Kirk Franklin, BossMan Dlow, and more. Those who purchased directly from GloRilla's website received an additional song, "Never Find," a collaboration with K Carbon. After GLORIOUS‘ arrival, the Memphis talent hopped on social media to express her appreciation.

"I wanna take the time out to thank y'all for the love and support that y'all have been showing to GLORIOUS," she wrote on Instagram. "It means everything to me. I really put my blood, sweat, and tears into it, LITERALLY. Shoutout to my team and everybody that was a part of the project. I love y'all dearly. I wouldn’t been able to do it without y'all." Fans were also gifted with some behind the scenes footage of Big Glo's life in the months leading up to the LP's release.

“Last year, I was supposed to drop my debut album, but I was still just getting used to stuff and working a lot," she explained to Billboard about the project, which arrived after the success of her Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape. "When the top of the year came, I had the project basically done. I was like, ‘Okay, I gotta give them the mixtape before I give them the album’ because I went the whole year without dropping anything. That’s why I said I was gonna give them the mixtape first, get em’ back used to me first, give ‘em a feel of me, and then that’s gonna prep me for the album. The mixtape did good and did what it was supposed to do, which prepped me for my album.”