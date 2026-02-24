Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SKIMS Image Alt Maurice Kamara attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation on September 24, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The People Gallery (TPG) has emerged as a modern-day social media phenomenon, reshaping how style is documented online. It’s a simple concept with a winning outcome, giving some of the most stylish people in the world the opportunity to talk about their outfits on the street.

Created by Maurice Kamara, the short videos give a personal view into the style psyche of our favorite fly celebrities. Come for the fit checks and stay for the advice they give — either way, you’ll be entertained. From Rihanna and Cardi B to A$AP Rocky and Wisdom Kaye, check out 14 of The People Gallery’s best fit checks!

1. Ye

Ye, f.k.a. Kanye West, is one of the most controversial, influential, and elusive celebrities of all time, so it was a major moment when TPG got him to talk about his fit. In classic Ye form, when asked, “If he could give anyone a styling tip, what would it be?” Ye answered “ME!” Enough said — if you know, you know.

2. Rihanna

Rihanna is widely considered one of the best-dressed celebrities in the world, so it was natural that TPG caught her in her element backstage at a fashion show. As usual, she was impeccably dressed and uniquely styled but it’s her fashion advice that really hit home: “Wear what is authentic to your attitude and your personality…” Perfect advice from the Bad Gal herself!

3. A$AP Rocky

TPG caught up with A$AP Rocky after his 2025 CFDA “Fashion Icon” Award win and the Harlem rapper was all smiles and swag talk. Changing out of his red-carpet attire into a look he described as “Harlem,” he walked the streets of New York at his best: charismatic and inspirational.

4. Mayor Zohran Mamdani

A fit check with the youngest Mayor of New York City on the subway is as iconic as they come. Even better was his fashion advice: “If you haven’t worn something in a year, give it away.” A great example of the mayor’s principles.

5. Teyana Taylor

TPG caught up with the one and only Teyana Taylor in New York in a sexy black cut-out number by NYC designer LaQuan Smith. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so if that’s true, this video must be worth millions.

6. Cardi B

TPG caught up with a joyous and very pregnant Cardi B in 2025 just as she was set to release her second album, AM I THE DRAMA?. Cardi, outfitted in a black lace jumpsuit with pearls, spoke about her favorite songs on the album while giving the camera a 360-degree view of her custom look.

7. Tyla

South African superstar Tyla caught up with TPG during Super Bowl weekend 2025 wearing a fully customized, reworked Nike look. The quick style moment showed her flair for turning athletic staples into unique fashion moments.

8. Slick Rick

TPG caught up with the legendary Slick Rick in Paris after the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show. As one of the Godfathers of Hip Hop style, it was great seeing Slick Rick get the royal treatment, in a custom LV suit with his signature and pioneering jewelry on full display.

9. Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu’s fit check could only be described as otherworldly and uniquely “Badu.” Coming off her 2024 “Fashion Icon” CFDA Award win, the South Dallas native showed exactly why she won the award: she’s fearless and trailblazing.

10. Clipse

The braggadocious brothers known as Clipse stepped into their fit check dripped in diamonds and pearls — custom Louis Vuitton by the way. They say cleanliness is close to Godliness, and well, Clipse, coated in all white certainly lived up to the saying.

11. Wisdom Kaye

TPG caught up with one of the best-dressed fashion creators Wisdom Kaye on the streets of Paris, and his outfit did not disappoint! His fit check included a spirited mix of textures, leather, silk, and velvet with a jumbo Hermès Birkin bag that only he could pull off. To quote Maurice, “Dayuuuuum!” That’s one hell of an outfit.

12. Mariah the Scientist

Mariah the Scientist is known for her style and love of vintage fashion, so it’s a no-brainer that TPG interviewed her. When he caught up with her in New York City, she was equally excited to be featured, letting the world know how she builds her outfits, starting with her hairstyles. Take notes, ladies.

13. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been featured on TPG a few times, but her fit check for her NikeSKIMS launch took the cake! It was the perfect example of mixing sportswear with high fashion elements in an affordable, attainable way for all!

14. Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton opted for a classy Prada look with a vintage fur for his fit check with The People Gallery. The result was a classy, refreshing, and stylish take from the young NBAsuperstar.