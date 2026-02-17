Image Image Credit Swan Gallet / WWD via Getty Images and Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky, Rihanna at the Dior Homme show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Kenzo Takada Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fashion Week has always been about more than clothes. Beyond the runway and front-row flashes, some of the best style moments come from couples who know how to move together without looking like they planned it too hard. It’s the quiet coordination, the shared point of view, the way one look sharpens the other. From Paris to Milan to New York, these appearances feel less like stiff photo ops and more like real-time style conversations.

This list rounds up some of the flyest Fashion Week couple appearances — the ones that still get referenced, reposted, and remembered. Think Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulling up with effortless confidence, or Beyoncé and JAY-Z proving that restraint can be just as powerful as spectacle.

The looks vary. The vibes shift. But the throughline stays the same: when two people show up in sync, Fashion Week notices.

1. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s iconic Gucci moment during Milan Fashion Week

What do we call two fashion killers? Back in 2022, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived at Gucci’s Exquisite Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week. RiRi showed off her first-ever baby bump in a cropped black top, dragon-print pants, and a lavender fur coat, topped with a jeweled headpiece, while Rocky kept it clean in an all-black look, leather gloves, and a Gucci monogram travel case.

2. Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh bring quiet coordination to Dior Haute Couture at Paris Fashion Week

Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, attended a Christian Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week in 2026, wearing coordinated, low-key looks. Lasichanh wore a black belted coat with silk trousers and dark sunglasses, while Pharrell paired a tan textured jacket with black wide-leg jeans, a baseball cap, and sneakers. Walking arm in arm, they kept it understated and effortless.

3. Beyoncé and JAY-Z keep it classic at an Agent Provocateur after-party in Paris

Now this is a throwback. Beyoncé and JAY-Z stepped out together during Paris Fashion Week in 2005 in looks that felt relaxed but intentional. The “CUFF IT” hitmaker wore a fitted black skirt and knit cardigan with a knit hat to match. She topped it off with hoop earrings, heels, and a detailed handbag at her side. JAY-Z kept it simple in neutral tones, pairing a lightweight sweater with tailored trousers and sunglasses. Walking side by side, they leaned into ease over flash, letting quiet confidence carry their looks.

4. Ciara and Russell Wilson go sleek in black at Givenchy in Paris

Ciara and Russell Wilson attended a Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week in coordinated black looks that kept things clean and sharp. The singer wore wide-leg trousers with a sheer lace top layered under a tailored coat, finishing the look with pointed heels and her hair styled in a long braid. Russell matched the tone in a black coat over a simple shirt and trousers, keeping his look polished and low-key. Together, they leaned into classic styling.

5. Cardi B and Offset turn heads outside Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B and Offset arrived outside a Balenciaga show during the 2023 Paris Fashion Week in a sexy black look. Cardi wore a fitted, full-length outfit with a soft shine, styled with statement earrings and sleek hair. Offset kept it clean in a matching Balenciaga set with oval-shaped sunglasses. The way they moved together — close, relaxed, and playful — showed their chemistry just as clearly as the clothes.

6. Ye and Kim Kardashian deliver looks to Sunday Service during PFW

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian walked out of Sunday Service side by side during Paris Fashion Week in looks that moved together without competing. The “Good Life” rapper wore a dark, relaxed top with leather pants and Yeezy sneakers, letting the fit set the pace. Kardashian led in a sculpted leather set, where the gloves seemed to be part of the top.

7. Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba lean into leather at a Louis Vuitton show

Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, attended the 2025 Louis Vuitton menswear show in looks that played off each other with ease. Idris wore a long black leather coat over a dark top and trousers, carrying a structured bag and keeping his look grounded in clean lines. Sabrina stepped alongside him in a sleeveless leather mini dress, styled with sheer tights, pointed heels, and an LV pouch belt. Standing close, they kept it confident and coordinated, letting the materials and movement do the talking.

8. Chris and Jada Paul channel Parisian style at Dior Homme

Chris Paul and his wife, Jada Paul, stepped into the Dior Homme menswear show in 2025 with ease. Jada wore a belted plaid dress layered with a matching jacket, finished with a beret, leather gloves, and leather boots that felt straight out of a Paris street scene. Paul matched the tone in a textured jacket, tailored trousers, and sneakers, keeping it relaxed but intentional. Together, they blended in the best way — polished and very at home in the city of love.

9. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union walk hand in hand into Prada in Milan

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade arrived at a Prada show during Milan Fashion Week in 2022 wearing head-to-toe Prada looks. The former NBA star wore a yellow ribbed tank layered with wide-leg trousers tied at the waist, finished with white Prada America’s Cup sneakers, one of the fashion house’s most recognizable styles. His wifey stepped alongside in a fitted, fringed dress that swayed as she walked, carrying a patterned handbag and keeping the focus on motion.

10. Pusha T and Virginia Williams turn a Louis Vuitton show in Paris into a family affair

Pusha T and his wife, Virginia Williams, stepped out for the Louis Vuitton menswear show in 2025 with their first child, Nigel Brixx Thornton, by their side. She was pregnant with their second son at the time. The rapper wore a lightweight jacket layered over a tee with relaxed trousers and tan LV sneakers. Virginia matched the tone in a sleek black outfit, styled with heels and a white bag, smiling as she stood close to her family. Nigel completed the picture in a patterned sweater, cargo pants, and sneakers, turning the moment into a reminder that Fashion Week can still be personal.

11. Joey Bada$$ and Serayah bring front-row energy to LaQuan Smith in New York

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah stepped out at a LaQuan Smith show during New York Fashion Week in 2024. The Brooklyn rapper layered a long fur coat over a patterned matching set, wearing a white top underneath, and finished the look with sunglasses and loafers. Serayah wore a sleek black mini dress with tights and pointed heels, carrying a small clutch and styling her braids over one shoulder. Side by side, they let posture, proximity, and presence carry the moment as they should.