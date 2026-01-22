Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain/Contributor via Getty Images, Edward Berthelot/Contributor via Getty Images, and Lyvans Boolaky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B, Usher, and Megan Thee Stallion and Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Sculptural silhouettes and bold styling defined the standout celebrity looks at Paris Fashion Week.

Sports and entertainment icons brought their signature edge to the French city, blending fashion with cultural presence.

The event regularly showcases a range of aesthetics, from avant-garde couture to streetwear-inspired ensembles.

As a whole, Paris Fashion Week has a way of turning a simple “front row arrival” into fashion history. Sometimes it’s the scale: Sculptural silhouettes that read like wearable art. Other times it’s the discipline: A head-to-toe designer look pulled off with the kind of ease that makes it feel inevitable.

This gallery leans into both. It spans couture showpieces, menswear statements, and celebrity styling moments that felt instantly “Paris” for different reasons — craft, concept, risk, and the confidence to commit all the way.

Each pick is grounded in the show it came from, with the key details that made it the moment through the many elements that sealed the look.

1. Rihanna — Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show Image Size square-medium Image Position center

Quiet, chic, and sharp: Rihanna kept it all-black in a padded Dior FW23 jacket worn off the shoulders for a clean bardot feel, plus a matching skirt and cap. She finished with gloves, white pumps, a sleek Lady Dior bag, and shimmering jewelry — including an “R” charm anklet.

2. Zendaya — Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024

Image Image Credit WWD/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Zendaya at the Spring 2024 Paris Fashion Week Runway Shows Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Zendaya made a fitted white, floor-sweeping gown feel dangerous with one key detail: Zippers. The two-way zip ran from neck to hem, letting her shape both a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, with chunky gold hardware that turned minimalism into drama.

3. Jaden Smith — Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026

Image Image Credit Edward Berthelot/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jaden Smith Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Jaden blurred streetwear and luxury in full Louis Vuitton denim. The oversized jacket brought utilitarian pockets and subtle LV monogram detailing, while the matching jeans echoed the same patterned patchwork. It was clean, coordinated, and impossible to ignore as a head-to-toe statement.

4. Serena Williams — Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024–2025

Image Image Credit Jacopo Raule/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Serena Williams Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

For one of her appearances, Serena went apple-red and wildly precise, with a corset top embroidered with tiny white dachshunds, a pleated mini, and layered shirting with a tie for an offbeat “preppy meets couture” mix. The star touch was a Thom Browne Hector bag, inspired by his dachshund.

5. Kendrick Lamar — Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023–2024

Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Kendrick kept it brand-pure: head-to-toe Chanel, down to the accessories. A Chanel bandana sat under a Chanel dad cap, paired with Chanel eyewear, a tweed jacket, and a pearl necklace looped short for a tighter hit of shine—then monogrammed jeans to close the look.

6. Cardi B — Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025–2026

Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Cardi arrived in a dramatic, sculptural gown with a stiff black skirt that held a wide shape instead of draping. A large hood-like structure wrapped around her hips and rose up toward her head like a makeshift pod, making the outfit feel like wearable art.

7. Beyoncé and JAY-Z — Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Image Image Credit Edward Berthelot/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z and Beyoncé Knowles attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Beyoncé stayed on theme in a denim jumpsuit cinched with a Western buckle and topped with a brown cowboy hat. She then elevated it with a voluminous feathered jacket and a major diamond necklace. JAY-Z played it cool in a white tee and leather jacket, still nodding to the Western mood with an oversized buckle.

8. Doja Cat — Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023

Image Image Credit Jacopo Raule/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Doja didn’t just wear a look—she became one. She showed up covered head to toe in 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, a transformation Pat McGrath’s team completed in 4 hours and 58 minutes. Underneath: a red silk faille bustier, plus a hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads for full couture impact.

9. Teyana Taylor — Mugler Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020–2021

Image Image Credit Jacopo Raule/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor attends the Mugler show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Teyana proved the power of a locked-in palette. She hit Mugler in a black ankle-length coat over black stockings and a black bodysuit that was clean, sharp, and intensely Mugler in spirit. When it comes to styling discipline, she allows no distractions; just silhouette and attitude.

10. Lewis Hamilton — Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024–2025

Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lewis Hamilton attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Hamilton’s look balanced luxury and edge with a long brown coat with matching wide-leg trousers, orange-tinted squared shades, and statement jewelry. He flashed tattoos with a beige knit top featuring a zipped V-neck, giving the outfit a styled-but-personal feel that matched his fashion-week presence.

11. Lupita Nyong’o — Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020–2021

Image Image Credit Jacopo Raule/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lupita Nyong'o attends the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Lupita brought controlled dramatics in sage green via a belted midi dress that shaped her waist, paired with bright white accessories that popped on camera. It’s the kind of look that reads polished from any angle, thanks to simple choices, high payoff, and a perfect front-row color story.

12. Pharrell Williams — Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026–2027

Image Image Credit Lyvans Boolaky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

For this year’s Louis Vuitton menswear show, Pharrell stepped onto the runway in light, earthy tones (including flared trousers and a cap), then punched it up with a reflective snakeskin-style jacket that caught the light beautifully. It reads “Paris” because it’s playful, specific, and fully committed. And, of course, it’s Pharrell in style.

13. Usher — Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher attends the Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Usher went bold in Marni: a red polka-dotted topcoat and trousers, matched with overstuffed shoes, a shirt, and driving gloves in the same crimson lane. He topped it off with brooches, gem-set necklaces, oversized diamond earrings, and black sunglasses—maximalism that still felt tailored.

14. Jodie Turner-Smith — Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024–2025

Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Jodie’s look delivered quiet precision with mostly black, built around clean lines and a sheer shoulder and chest detail that introduced a subtle hit of color and texture. It’s “ultra-chic” in the true Armani sense — restraint, craft, and a silhouette that doesn’t need noise to land.

15. Megan Thee Stallion — Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025

Image Image Credit Pierre Suu/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Megan brought full goddess energy in an intricate chain gown: cascading strands of chains, beads, and coins flowing from a statement choker, layered over a structured brown strapless corset bodysuit. She added a matching headpiece (with Object & Dawn) and square-toe strappy sandals for a clean finish.