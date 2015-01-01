Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s coordinated looks at Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show come weeks after they shut down the Met Gala red carpet with the reveal that they are expecting baby No. 3.

Their appearance continues a legacy of breaking barriers in luxury fashion as Black ambassadors for Dior.

Pharrell Williams, LaKeith Stanfield, and their families also brought standout style to one of Paris Fashion Week’s biggest runway moments.

The Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show was dripping with swag on Friday (June 27), and that’s before the models hit the runway. A-listers have been flocking to Paris Fashion Week since it kicked off on June 24. So, it’s no surprise that fashion icon Rihanna managed to steal the spotlight when she appeared on the Parisian cobblestone path leading into the Dior showcase.

The mom and singer had her best accessory, a growing belly, on full display. The Fenty Beauty mogul revealed her third pregnancy during the Met Gala in May. For this event, she paired a white buttoned shirt and a pale green vest with gray slacks. The outfit was accented by a knee-length coat that boasted a floral pattern on the outside and a colorful geometric lining on the inside. ASAP Rocky was by her side, looking equally as fresh in a coordinated blue button-up collared shirt paired with dark denim jeans and a red, green, blue, and gold-striped Dior tie.

Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Image Size landscape-large Image Position top

The parents of sons RZA and Riot have been stealing the show and making history with the fashion house for years. In 2024, the “Diamonds” songstress became the brand’s first Black ambassador of their signature perfume, J’Adore. Before that, she was a trailblazer as the first Black woman to serve as an ambassador for their clothing in 2015.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky weren’t the only ones turning heads. Pharrell Williams pulled up with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their son Rocket, while LaKeith Stanfield arrived with his wife, Kasmere Trice Stanfield, making the Dior Homme show a full-on family affair.

Pharrell Williams and LaKeith Stanfield bring family style to Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2026 show

Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Helen Lasichanh, Pharrell Williams and Rocket Williams Image Size landscape-large Image Position top

The Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director stepped out in plaid shorts, a brown shirt, a light blue sweatshirt with Vuitton written in cursive across the front, and a green ball cap. His wife and Rocket coordinated, with the designer rocking a dark denim dress and the tween in jeans and a black shirt. Skateboard P debuted his new LV collection on June 24 with the likes of JAY-Z and Beyoncé seated in the front row. His name is also plastered in the headlines for his producing contributions on Let God Sort Em Out, the Clipse’s new album due out on July 11.

Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice Stanfield Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

The “Atlanta” actor and his real-life leading lady both wore collared dress shirts, he in white and she in blue, with a tailored gray overcoat draped across her shoulders. LaKeith recently stepped back into the limelight as one of the stars in Teyana Taylor’s visual album, Escape Room.

But moments like these remind us that models are not the only ones who own the spotlight. From Rihanna’s iconic maternity slay to Pharrell’s family flex, stars attending the shows are making bold fashion choices. Paris Fashion Week wraps up on Sunday (June 29).