Throughout her illustrious career as a recording artist, Rihanna and her team have taken an avant garde approach with many of her music videos. As a result, fans have been treated to a slew of clips that set the standard for creativity and execution.

Since her debut single, "Pon De Replay," RiRi worked with plenty of famed directors to bring her visions to life, including Anthony Mandler, Director X, Chris Applebaum, Melina Matsoukas, and Jonathan Craven. She even stepped behind the camera to helm classics like "Pour It Up" and "B**ch Better Have My Money." Some visuals -- including "Diamonds," "Work," and "We Found Love" -- have surpassed well over a billion views each on YouTube.

Being an artistic innovator also means that one's art can generate controversy -- a reality that Rihanna is all too familiar with. Her video for "S&M" was banned in several countries due to its sexual content. Another one for "Man Down" was blasted by a parental advocacy group for its dramatized depiction of violence. Regardless, the Bajan star has always pushed the proverbial envelope to benefit her massive fanbase.

REVOLT collected several of Rihanna's most notable visuals that met the above criteria and helped to solidify her position as a bona fide pop star. Check out the list below.

1. Diamonds

“Diamonds” is one of Rihanna’s most commercially successful tracks, and the video more than added to its impact. The visual depicted the singer in four separate environments that represented the earth, air, water, and fire elements. The clip was truly a cinematic marvel with objects shattering, roses burning, and a mysterious tattooed man that many speculated was symbolic of her publicized relationship with ex Chris Brown.

2. Work

“Work” showcased an amazing amount of chemistry between the Fenty mogul and frequent collaborator Drake, who caught vibes alongside the singer and other beautiful people in a Toronto Carribean spot. Those who kept watching were also treated to a second video where the two performed together in a brightly colored room.

3. Stay

The visual for “Stay” presented Rihanna at her most raw and vulnerable – alone and naked in a bathtub. The simplistic nature of the strategically shot clip was perfect for the ballad’s emotionally charged subject matter. The song’s feature, Mikky Ekko, also appeared for his vocal contribution in a separate bathroom.

4. We Found Love

The Calvin Harris-assisted electropop offering saw Rihanna in the midst of an increasingly toxic relationship with a love interest. The clip contained scenes of sex, drug addiction, and domestic violence, culminating with a pretty rough end to the relationship for both parties. “We Found Love” subsequently drew the ire of religious leaders and sexual abuse organizations for its graphic imagery.

5. Disturbia

The music video for “Disturbia” was a bit unsettling, thanks to the dark wardrobe choices, eerie lighting, and creepy choreography. It also acknowledged Rihanna's bravery, as she allowed live tarantulas to crawl over her body, adding to the Halloween-esque atmosphere.

6. Umbrella

“Umbrella” and its matching visual marked Rih’s transition into a full-on sex symbol, which was in line with the themes of her third studio LP, Good Girl Gone Bad. Along with an appearance from featured artist and Roc Nation boss JAY-Z, the then-rising star’s nude body was covered in silver paint, making the clip a provocative one that fans enjoyed.

7. What’s My Name?

This video offered a glimpse into what Rihanna and Drake’s supposed romantic relationship might have looked like, showcasing undeniable chemistry through close-ups and intense eye contact. It portrayed an idealized version of committed love with dream-like, blurry, and fantastical shots interspersed throughout.

8. Man Down

In one of her more jarring music videos, Rihanna starred as a woman who shot and killed a man in a train station. Subsequent scenes revealed the events that led up to the murder via flashbacks, including one that implied sexual assault as the reason behind the crime. The themes of violence, trauma, and empowerment received a polarizing response, with critics complaining about its portrayal of revenge. Actress and rape victim Gabrielle Union voiced support for the clip.

9. Only Girl (In The World)

In the visual for "Only Girl (In The World),” Rihanna reveled in a vibrant red field, surrounded by colorful balloons, a whimsical swing, and illuminated trees. She also sported various playful outfits while dancing and lounging amidst flowers, exuding carefree and joyous energy that viewers enjoyed.

10. Where Have You Been

Rih broke out her best dance moves for this one. While on a quest for a male companion, she transformed into a reptilian creature, danced around pyramids in a zebra-print outfit, and engaged in choreography with dancers in various settings. At one point, she appeared to embody the Hindu god Shiva, complete with extra limbs.

11. Pour It Up

RiRi went gangsta for this Hip Hop-oriented drop from Unapologetic. The clip delved into stripper culture, with the singer performing from her throne as exotic dancers worked the poles around her. Of course, it wouldn’t be authentic without stacks of money being thrown around for good measure.

12. Rehab

Rihanna and Justin Timberlake were two rogues in the visual for “Rehab,” which was shot in a desert landscape near Los Angeles. The *NSYNC veteran arrived on a motorcycle before the two rendezvoused at an Airstream trailer and climbed onto the hood of a vintage car. The chemistry between the two was heavy.

13. S&M

As the title made clear, the ultra-steamy “S&M” was an ode to sex, sadomasochism, bondage, and other BDSM fetishes. As such, the softcore video – which brought those acts to life on the small screen – received plenty of backlash from conservative critics and was ultimately banned or restricted in several countries around the globe.

14. B**ch Better Have My Money

“B**ch Better Have My Money” was one of the most important drops from Rihanna’s career due to its subject matter, which was reportedly about a former accountant that mismanaged her finances. The accompanying clip, which was given a mature rating, showed her and her crew torturing a woman and her husband – listed as a bookkeeper in the credits – in graphic fashion.

15. Needed Me

Directed by the notoriously edgy Harmony Korine, the video took place in a rough part of Miami and featured armed bikers, tattooed exotic dancers, and more. Rihanna portrayed an action anti-hero who targeted, and eventually killed, an apparent bad guy in a strip club.

16. Rude Boy

According to Billboard, the visual for “Rude Boy” referenced iconic artists like Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Salt-N-Pepa, M.I.A., and Jean-Michel Basquiat. In an interview with MTV, Rihanna further explained how the clip also took inspiration from her Carribean roots. "A lot of my videos are really dark, and edgy and tough,” she said. “We used a lot of color, but also the costumes were very Jamaican dancehall-queen type."

17. Hard

For “Hard,” Rihanna channeled hard-nosed military themes for the Jeezy-assisted effort. She commanded troops, fired a machine gun, danced in a bunker, gambled with soldiers, and stood on a pink tank. In addition to typical army garb, Rih made sure to stand out with some fashionable fits of her own.

18. Russian Roulette

For "Russian Roulette,” Rihanna was depicted in intense and harrowing situations, including being run over by a car and dodging bullets while underwater. One scene included her with a love interest (played by Jesse Williams), as they took turns holding a revolver to their heads. Other distressing scenes of violence and suicide left viewers on the edge of their seats till the very end.

19. What Now

Presumably borrowing from films of the horror and thriller variety, the clip for “What Now” featured hair-raising footage of dark spaces, contortionist dance movements, and a crucifix necklace. The clip was both creepy and beautiful, with Rihanna appearing alone in a couple of minimalist outfits.