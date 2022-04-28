Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Salt-N-Pepa Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Salt-N-Pepa have been trailblazing in Hip Hop since they came on the scene, opening doors for women to embrace their sexuality while spitting knowledge on sex education. The dynamic duo from Queens, New York created anthems and party starters that have stood the test of time, from “Shoop” to “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Whatta Man,” and many more.

The Hip Hop veterans recently took on a new record – a remix of the classic nursery rhyme “Who Stole the Cookie from the Cookie Jar?” alongside a music video for the Grandma’s Cookies brand. Who doesn’t like singing about sweet treats?

REVOLT spoke to the legends about their partnership, favorite type of cookies, the importance of friendship, and which female rappers they would let sample their work. Check out the exclusive chat below.

As moms -- and Pepa, you’re a grandmother now -- what type of cookies are your favorite to bake for the kids?

Pepa: Chocolate chip – I love a good chocolate chip and some cold milk (laughs).

Salt: We dip it real good (laughs).

How does your current studio process compare to back in the day, particularly when recording the remix "Grandma's Got Treats"?

Salt: The process is always different – sometimes you hear a beat, and you write lyrics to it or vice versa. Grandma’s Cookies were a no brainer – the idea was to make it current but also add that Salt-N-Pepa touch to it because grandmas ain’t the same and can be hip. Grandma's hair is now platinum, and it’s not gray no more (laughs). We wanted to make sure grandma was well-rounded, current, catchy, represent the brand, and have the Salt-N-Pepa feel.

Pepa: I never thought that I would be doing Grandma's Cookies, but for me at this point, since I am a “Glammom,” the collaboration was a perfect fit.

Pepa, you pulled up to a mutual friend’s birthday -- Joey Harris -- and showed up and showed out. Why is friendship so crucial and how important is your bond with Salt?

Pepa: Well, we always say, because it's like a marriage (laughs). You may go through your ups and you go through the downs or agree and disagree, but then you come together, and you still maintain that relationship and understand that we're two different people who can come together. We were in this business before there was a Salt-N-Pepa because we were going to school and working at Sears – came a long way.

Salt: We have to co-parent the brand – we got this baby together and we have to continue to co-parent.

You boycotted the Grammys with Will Smith back in 1989 and many artists still have qualms about the award show. How do you perceive the progression of the Grammys since then?

Pepa: That was a big moment for us because we were selling just as much as a lot of other genres of music, and we were being nominated and winning, but we weren't televised. It was a huge moment to take a stand like that and taking a chance because we haven't won a Grammy at that point – to be able to make a stand and boycott, still staying strong, selling our music, and then being able to win a Grammy and have it be televised made a good statement and empowered a lot of females out there. Being in the business for over 30 years creating timeless music, to be relevant and see our contributions, our hard work and dedication through the ups and downs in the business, it felt good.

City Girls are one of the only mainstream female rap duos currently. Reflecting on your own journey, what advice would you offer to up-and-coming women duos navigating the complexities of the music industry?

Salt: My advice to any entertainer or artist is to have authenticity. Salt-N-Pepa brought fun, fashion and femininity to Hip Hop, and we were always true to who we were, and I think that's what made us relatable. We were the fun, around-the-way girls. Never be a cookie cutter artist because that can be temporary. I think we're an example of how you are able to have longevity in this business by being authentic, by making timeless music, and by keeping your name good in the business.

We also went through the process of not understanding the business and getting jacked, which is very common in the industry. I see a lot of women that seem like they're really on top of their business right now, which is super important because you could be in this business for a while, and then at the end of the day, have nothing to show for it, you know, which is very common. You have to pay attention to your business.

Pepa: Sometimes it's challenging when you're in a group, of course, [in comparison to being] a solo artist, because there's different opinions, but it's respectfully understanding and having a common focus on the bigger picture.

It would be so cool to see City Girls do a record with Salt-N-Pepa.

Salt: Everyone says that (laughs). That would be very interesting.

Pepa: They did great when they did their record “Take Yo Man,” which was really good. It would be good because of the generational gap.

Salt: I wonder what the content would be?

Pepa: I just saw something the other day about JT, where a DJ kept asking her to twerk and she said, “No” and how she’s a lady – there was a point before she probably would’ve never said that.

Salt: I saw something where she said she wants to be taken more seriously as an artist, [and] I think a lot of artists are feeling like that right now.

If you could hear another one of your songs sampled, which would it be and who would you give it to?

Pepa: I love “Shoop” because everyone always remakes “Push It.”

Salt: We both love “Shoop” and it's our favorite song collectively. I also think it’s the No. 1 karaoke song for women. Now, who would we give “Shoop” to? I don’t know, Ty… You answer that one.

Pepa: Yeah, Ty, you choose it.

*20 minutes later*

I think Saweetie – she could do something... She’s sexy. Or Kash Doll.

Pepa: Those are good – Kash Doll on her grown and sexy, too.