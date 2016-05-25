Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (June 18), WWD announced that Rihanna has become the new face of the J’Adore fragrance from Parfums Christian Dior. She succeeded actress Charlize Theron, who represented the scent for two decades. In a statement, Rihanna called the move "both an honor and a mission."

"The scent, that I have known and loved for so long, means so much to women,” she said. “I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

Parfums Christian Dior CEO Véronique Courtois also shared her thoughts on the high-profile partnership. “Since its creation in 1999, J’Adore has always been embodied by powerful, triumphant, inspiring women,” she stated. “The choice of Rihanna to be the next face of J’Adore was obvious for us. Not only is she one of the greatest and most powerful artists of all time, she is also multitalented, a successful entrepreneur, a committed humanitarian, a mother of two, and a singular beauty.”

Courtois continued, “Rihanna is a queen of our times, an inspiring figure of female empowerment for everything she does, what she embodies and for having realized her childhood dreams. She will bring her unique touch to J’Adore, a mix of universal desirability and edginess that will bring this unique fragrance to a new generation of women.”

Rihanna’s relationship with Dior is longstanding. The billionaire mogul previously starred in the “Secret Garden IV” campaign filmed at Versailles in 2015 and collaborated on a sunglass collection with the brand the following year. The next J’Adore campaign, which was photographed by Steven Klein, is set to launch Sept. 1. Courtois teased that the campaign would embody Dior’s signature blend of "thrill, desire, sense of spectacular, and extraordinary, but also some unexpected twists.”