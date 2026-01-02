Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion at the "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion is making Popeyes’ chicken spicier and the honey sweeter with her first-ever franchise in South Beach, Miami. The Houston Hottie switched into business mode ahead of the grand opening, taking a moment to meet with the team of service members in a video posted to social media.

The “Savage” rapper gave fans their first peek into the establishment in April. At the time, the building was “just bones.” Fast-forward a few months, the store is now gearing up to welcome customers into the vibrant orange and turquoise fast-food restaurant. Megan wore a cropped version of the chain’s signature Popeyes shirt, baggy jeans, and stylishly chunky kicks when she toured the location and got to know the employees.

As Megan peered into the kitchen from the pickup counter, she mentioned, “When we came in here, it was a hole in the ground." In another clip, she went around the room and allowed every team member to introduce themselves. Icebreaker aside, the multifaceted artist shared her vision for the fun and jovial space she hopes to develop at her Popeyes. “This gon’ be the best experience for me. I hope it’s gon’ be a great experience for y’all ‘cause I’ma be coming up in here, and Imma be acting a fool, and Imma be trying to see what y’all got going on in here,” she said. “I hope this is a fun job. I hope everybody’s having a blast. This is the first Megan Thee Stallion Popeyes!”

“I just want to lead with love. I want everybody to lead with kindness; that’s my main thing. I don’t like that mean s**t,” the hitmaker said. Traces of the Texas native’s imprint, like the word “hottie,” a neon light sign of her name, and drawings of her eyes, can be seen on the walls throughout the dining room. In some clips, Megan “got to work” boxing up food and stepping into her role as boss lady. In others, she joked with employees — even showing off her team of “Hot Boy chefs.”

Megan’s partnership with Popeyes began in 2022 with the launch of her Hottie Sauce and exclusive merch. Now, with her first franchise opening, she’s taking her entrepreneurial portfolio to new heights in a way the culture is sure to devour.

Megan: Act III – everything fans want Megan Thee Stallion to deliver

Megan Thee Stallion is cooking up new ways to expand her reach outside the studio, but she hasn’t left music behind. She recently asked supporters what they want to hear on her forthcoming album, MEGAN: ACT III.

Responses ranged from “OG Tina Snow vibes” to collaborations with Monaleo, Doechii, Key Glock, Rico Nasty, SZA and Cardi B, to name a few. Other suggestions included playing with her sound and adding more instrumentals, such as the sound of her hit “Bigger In Texas.”

From the booth to the boardroom, Megan Thee Stallion is building a brand that extends far beyond hit records. Plus, now, Beyoncé isn’t the only one with hot sauce in her bag!