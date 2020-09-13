Image Image Credit Bryn Lennon/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lewis Hamilton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lewis Hamilton has become one of the most influential and boundary-pushing figures in modern sports. Since his debut, he’s transformed from a young phenom into a cultural icon — not just for what he’s accomplished on the track, but for how he’s used his platform to push for progress and representation.

Whether it’s his precision behind the wheel, his outspoken advocacy for racial equity, or his status as a fashion and business trailblazer, Hamilton’s legacy is defined by reinvention and resilience. He’s someone who knows how to dominate an era, then start fresh and dominate again.

Even with global fame and multiple world titles, there’s still plenty about Lewis Hamilton that may surprise you. From music studios to Hollywood boardrooms, from canine companions to nearly walking away from it all: The man under the helmet is layered, calculated, and endlessly evolving. Here are 11 fun facts that dig beneath the surface of one of the greatest athletes of our time.

1. He’s the first and only Black driver in Formula 1 history

When Lewis Hamilton joined Formula 1 with McLaren, he was much more than just a fast rookie. As the first and only Black driver in F1 history, Hamilton has carried the weight of representation on his shoulders for nearly two decades. His arrival inspired a global conversation about race in motorsport, and he’s since launched The Hamilton Commission to study and dismantle systemic barriers in racing and STEM. Hamilton has also used his platform to speak openly about racial injustice and social responsibility, particularly after the murder of George Floyd. He races in helmets with powerful messages and consistently reminds the F1 world: “We stand together.”

2. He moved into Enzo Ferrari’s old house after joining the legendary brand

After spending his entire championship-winning career with McLaren and Mercedes, Hamilton signed with Scuderia Ferrari. The move marked a massive shake-up in the world of Formula 1, but it also fulfilled a dream from his childhood. Even more iconic: Hamilton now lives in the historic Fiorano villa once occupied by Michael Schumacher and Enzo Ferrari himself. His Ferrari debut was already cinematic — including a sprint win in China and a viral photoshoot on the team’s home track. Despite facing early challenges with the car’s development, Hamilton fully embraced the pressure, the culture, and the red suit.

3. He co-produced the Brad Pitt and Damson Idris-led F1 movie

In addition to being the subject of racing films, Hamilton is helping to make them. Through his production company, Dawn Apollo Films, he served as an executive producer on the Brad Pitt and Damson Idris-led F1 film (he also made cameo appearances throughout the blockbuster). The project was a passion piece for Hamilton, who worked closely with producers to ensure an authentic portrayal of the sport’s intensity and diversity. He helped oversee everything from car design to story arcs, advising the film’s stars to capture the real energy of race day.

4. He was nearly a rookie world champion

Hamilton's debut is still considered one of the greatest rookie seasons in Formula 1 history. Paired with then-reigning world champion Fernando Alonso at McLaren, Hamilton shocked the world by winning four races and earning 12 podiums. Going into the final Grand Prix of the season, he was leading the championship. But a gearbox issue and strategic missteps cost him just enough points to lose the title to Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen — by a single point. It was a heartbreaking near-miss, but also a foreshadowing of the dominance that would follow.

5. He was knighted by Prince Charles

Lewis Hamilton was officially knighted in the 2021 New Year Honours and received his title from Prince Charles during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. This made him only the fourth Formula 1 driver in history to be knighted, and one of very few athletes to receive such recognition while still actively competing. He dedicated the honor to his family, especially his father, Anthony Hamilton, who worked multiple jobs to fund his karting career. Speaking of his father...

6. His iconic racing number, 44, comes from his dad’s license plate

While many Formula 1 drivers opt for new numbers after winning a championship, Lewis Hamilton has remained loyal to No. 44 throughout his career. The number holds personal significance — it was the number he used in karting and also appeared on the license plate of his father's car: “F44.” That red Cavalier carried young Lewis to races across the U.K., and the number became a good luck charm. Even after becoming world champion, Hamilton never switched to the #1 plate. He reportedly said, “It’s the number that my family recognized the most. It’s the number that has been loyal to me and to my fans.”

7. He owns a vegan bulldog named Roscoe who’s internet-famous

Roscoe, Hamilton’s beloved English bulldog, is a lifestyle icon. The pup has millions of followers across social media platforms and regularly accompanies Lewis to Grand Prix weekends, complete with his own racetrack credentials. Roscoe is also vegan, just like his owner, and reportedly thrives on a plant-based diet. Fans adore Roscoe’s behind-the-scenes glimpses into Lewis’ life, including photoshoots, training sessions, and even appearances in team gear. His Instagram account alone boasts more followers than some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

8. He was almost in Top Gun: Maverick

Hamilton's love for speed doesn't stop at race cars. A longtime aviation enthusiast, he was offered a role in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise. Hamilton was ecstatic about the opportunity, having grown up idolizing the original film. But with the shooting schedule overlapping with F1 commitments, he ultimately had to turn it down — calling it “the most upsetting call” he’s ever made. Still, that experience paved the way for him to work with director Joseph Kosinski on the F1 film.

9. He’s a part-owner of the Denver Broncos

Hamilton expanded his influence beyond motorsport by becoming a part-owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos. He joined the Walton-Penner ownership group, adding his name to a growing list of athletes investing in major sports franchises. For Hamilton, the move wasn’t just business — it aligned with his ongoing efforts to increase diversity and representation in sports leadership. He described the opportunity as “an honor” and a way to help inspire future generations across disciplines. The investment also reflects Hamilton's savvy approach to long-term impact: building equity in areas that historically haven’t been inclusive.

10. He sings under the alias XNDA

Hamilton has long had a secret side career as a singer and songwriter. In 2018, he quietly appeared under the alias XNDA on Christina Aguilera’s track “Pipe.” For years, he kept his identity a secret, but later confirmed that he was indeed behind the guest verse. According to Hamilton, music has been a private creative outlet for some time, and he’s said to have recorded scores of songs in his home studio. While he hasn’t dropped a solo album yet, some are still holding out hope for a full-length XNDA debut.

11. He considered quitting the sport after title loss

The controversial ending to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix left Hamilton emotionally devastated. After a late-race decision by race officials cost him what would have been a record-breaking eighth title, Hamilton went radio silent. He skipped the traditional end-of-season gala, disappeared from social media, and stayed off the grid for nearly two months. Speculation about his retirement swirled until he confirmed his return. Hamilton later admitted he felt “robbed” and deeply questioned whether he wanted to continue.