On Tuesday (April 15), Vogue decided to bless the masses with four powerful covers in celebration of this year's Met Gala, and the focus is crystal clear: Black excellence is front and center. With the 2025 theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the issue honors the legacy of Black dandyism through the voices of four game-changers in their respective lanes — gala co-chairs ASAP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams and Lewis Hamilton. In addition to high fashion, each story was centered around identity, legacy, and how our community's creatives have long used personal style as a form of resistance, storytelling and power.

ASAP Rocky and Colman Domingo speak to Vogue about family, freedom and legacy

Fresh off his acquittal, Rocky used his feature to reflect on fatherhood, Harlem roots and what’s next creatively. His long-awaited fourth LP, Don’t Be Dumb, is now being shaped by the emotional rollercoaster of his recent trial. “I need to include what I just experienced,” he told the publication. Still, the honor of co-chairing the Met Gala feels like a grounding moment, with the rapper adding that “it was like a dream come true.”

Domingo dropped what might be the most newsworthy reveal of the spread — he’s directing and starring in a Nat King Cole biopic and helming a second feature about Sammy Davis Jr.’s “forbidden” romance with Kim Novak. The Emmy winner, who will also appear in upcoming drops like Edgar Wright's The Running Man and Gus Van Sant's Dead Man's Wire, is clear about his mission: “Everything that can possibly live in this body, I’m here for it.”

Pharrell Williams and Lewis Hamilton redefine power through style and unity

As Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director, Pharrell continues to push fashion into deeper cultural territory. In his Vogue interview, he took it even further by calling for a unified front among Black and brown leaders in entertainment, finance and innovation. “We’ve got to connect with each other, because it’s going to take everybody to coalesce the force of Black and brown genius into one strong, reliable force,” he expressed. For Pharrell, this year’s Met Gala is just as much about collective power as it is about looks. Unrelated: The magazine also made sure to mention the legendary producer's recent meetup with French President Emmanuel Macron at Paris' Élysée Palace.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton reflected on his journey from being told how to dress in Formula 1 to now being one of the sport’s boldest style icons. He shared how he once changed outfits in the car to avoid disappointing his father or team bosses. Now, he’s using his influence to amplify Black designers and challenge the industry’s narrow norms. “We must continue to celebrate and elevate Black history,” he stated, noting the importance of the moment as some push back against diversity efforts.