Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "One Battle After Another," poses in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Teyana Taylor’s nomination for One Battle After Another highlights her transition from music to acclaimed film roles.

She posted a video capturing her reaction as the Oscar nominations were announced.

This recognition follows a Grammy nod and Golden Globe win, underscoring her success across entertainment.

Teyana Taylor is having the kind of awards season run you can’t script, and she’s letting fans see it in real time.

On Friday (Jan. 23), the Harlem native shared an Instagram video capturing the exact moment she found out she earned her first-ever Oscar nomination. In the clip, Taylor and what looks like her friends and family are locked in watching the nomination announcement, eyes glued to the screen like it’s the playoffs. The second her name is called, the whole room erupts — screaming, jumping off the couch, and celebrating like everyone just won something themselves. Later in the video, she’s on the phone with her mom telling her she needs to calm down, and another scene shows Taylor praying while someone leads the room in a moment of gratitude.

The Harlem native was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 98th Academy Awards for her performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another. She’s up against Wunmi Mosaku, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Amy Madigan in the category, making it one of the most stacked races of the night. The ceremony airs on March 15.

In her caption, Taylor reflected on how much the moment meant after years of pushing through doubt and feeling like she had to fight for space. She wrote, “OMGGGG!!!! This lil Harlem girl had a big dream [and] now she is an @theacademy Award nominee!!!!!” while also thanking her “village” and “prayer warriors” for carrying her through the journey.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another follows an ex-revolutionary forced back into his old combative lifestyle when he and his daughter are hunted by a corrupt military officer. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti, the movie also earned a Best Picture nomination and landed 13 nods overall.

From Grammy recognition to Golden Globe glory, Teyana Taylor’s streak keeps growing

The actor-musician’s Oscar moment is only the latest win in what’s turned into a breakout era. Her 2025 visual album, Escape Room, earned her first-ever Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards, marking a major comeback after her brief retirement.

Then came the Golden Globes. As REVOLT previously reported, Taylor won her first-ever Golden Globe for her role in One Battle After Another and delivered an emotional speech that had the room on its feet. “I almost didn’t write a speech because I didn’t think I’d win,” she said through tears. “My babies are upstairs watching. Y’all better be off those damn phones and watching right now.”

A Grammy nod, a first-time Golden Globe win, and now an Oscar nomination? Taylor isn’t just having a moment, she’s stacking milestones and making it look effortless.