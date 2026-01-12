Image Image Credit Image Alt Wunmi Mosaku attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Wunmi Mosaku had more than one reason to celebrate at the 2026 Golden Globes.

The Sinners star attended the ceremony on Sunday (Jan. 11) as the film earned seven nominations, but she also used the night to share a deeply personal milestone: she is pregnant with her second child. Mosaku revealed her growing baby bump on the red carpet in a custom sunshine-yellow Matthew Reisman gown, a look rich with meaning.

Born in Nigeria and raised in England, Mosaku wrote in a personal essay published by Vogue that the color was inspired by the Yoruba phrase Iya ni Wúrà, which translates to “mother is golden.” “I knew it was the right dress and the right moment,” she said.

As Mosaku arrived at the ceremony, Vogue simultaneously published an essay explaining why she chose the Golden Globes as the moment to share her news publicly. While the joy was undeniable, she admitted the decision did not come easily. “Everything in me resists sharing it publicly — not because I’m not grateful or joyful, but because this feels like one of the few things that truly belongs to me,” she said.

With awards season underway, Mosaku explained that increased visibility made speculation unavoidable. “The success of Sinners, a project that has gifted me with more than I could imagine, a cast and crew who've become like family, and the undeniable support of moviegoers, has also given me a new visibility,” she said. “I’ll be in the public eye for the coming weeks [during awards season] as we excitedly take our seats amongst our peers, and I will be doing it with an ever-growing bump.”

The actress continued, “I’ve been advised to get ahead of speculation and questions. Keen eyes mean speculation has already begun. Is she pregnant? Has she gained weight? What’s with the outfit?” Already a mother of one, Mosaku also reflected candidly on pregnancy as a Black woman, touching on fear, vulnerability, and the realities often left unspoken. “For many, peace comes once a baby is placed on their chest. For Black mothers, the path to peace is rarely that simple,” she said. “I personally know that with my first child, I didn’t feel truly safe — truly able to exhale — until I received the all-clear from my OB-GYN.”

Wunmi Mosaku discusses Black maternal health and launches clothing line

In the latter part of her essay, Mosaku directly addressed Black maternal health, naming the emotional weight Black mothers carry throughout pregnancy. “Being pregnant as a Black woman, you’re not just worrying about whether your baby will be okay: you’re praying you will be, too. Holding joy and fear at the same time is not abstract; it’s rooted in lived experience, medical bias, and real statistics,” she added. “Black maternal mortality is always on our minds. Pregnancy and labor are among the most extreme and dangerous things a person can naturally endure. I wish we truly honored that.”

As she prepares to welcome her second child, the 39-year-old revealed she is channeling her experience into something new. “I’m also pouring my heart into something new — a clothing line for mothers called Iyadé,” she shared. Meaning “mother has arrived” in Yoruba, the line is rooted in honoring bodies in transition and centering Black mothers through comfort, dignity, and beauty.