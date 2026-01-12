Image Image Credit Phil McCarten / CBS via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "One Battle After Another," poses in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Teyana Taylor’s win came in a competitive category that included Emily Blunt and Ariana Grande.

Her speech included a message to Brown girls: “Our light does not need permission to shine.”

The award highlights her growth as an actor, following roles in “All’s Fair” and Straw.

Teyana Taylor had the room on its feet Sunday (Jan. 11) night after winning her first-ever Golden Globe — and the first award of the night — for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her role in One Battle After Another.

The win marked a major moment for Taylor, whose name was called in a competitive category that included several established Hollywood heavyweights like Emily Blunt, Elle Fanning, Ariana Grande, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Amy Madigan. The recognition also came as a surprise to the Harlem native herself, who was visibly emotional as she took the stage.

“I almost didn’t write a speech because I didn’t think I’d win,” Taylor began through tears. “My babies are upstairs watching. Y’all better be off those damn phones and watching right now.” The Escape Room artist also shouted out director Paul Thomas Anderson, calling him “Paul ‘Let Him Cook’ Anderson,” while thanking him for trusting her with the role and for his vision for One Battle After Another, which he wrote.

The actor-musician also acknowledged her family, co-stars, and team before closing with a powerful message directed toward women and girls of color watching at home. “Last, but most importantly, to my Brown sisters and little Brown girls watching tonight. Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space.”

The film entered the 2026 ceremony as one of the night’s most talked-about projects, earning nine nominations overall. Taylor’s performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills stood out for its emotional range and restraint, marking another clear step forward in her growth as an actress. Beyond One Battle After Another, she continues to expand her acting résumé with projects including Hulu’s hit show “All’s Fair” and Tyler Perry’s Straw, while balancing music releases and live performances.

Teyana Taylor gets emotional meeting Julia Roberts on the Golden Globes red carpet

Before taking the Golden Globes’ stage, Taylor had already been moved to tears on the red carpet after a heartfelt exchange with Julia Roberts. In footage shared by the Associated Press, Roberts held onto Taylor’s waist as they spoke. As the Oscar winner talked, Taylor wiped away tears and laughed through the emotion, clearly overwhelmed by the moment.

After the encounter, the 35-year-old reflected on the exchange in a backstage interview with Entertainment Tonight, describing her admiration for Roberts and recalling how the moment unfolded. “She parted the sea for me,” she said. “She told everybody to move out the way. It was scary. It looked so magical that when she came close to me, I said, ‘Don’t come another step, don’t come another step further. My eyes is getting watery.’”

Taylor added, “I could not believe that I was meeting her. She’s literally one of my heroes, and what she poured into me, like literally had me crying… She poured so much life into me, and I needed that. Oh my God. That was amazing.”

Last night served as confirmation that she belongs in every room she walks into.