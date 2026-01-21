Image Image Credit THOMAS SAMSON / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US rapper, artist and fashion designer Pharrell Williams acknowledges the audience after presenting creations for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2026/2027 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week in Paris on January 20, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Celebrities from across Hip Hop and R&B walked the Paris runway in support of Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2026 show.

The show included exclusive previews of unreleased tracks by A$AP Rocky, John Legend, Pusha T, and Quavo.

Pharrell’s creative direction continues to bridge the worlds of music and high fashion.

Pharrell Williams didn’t just deliver another Louis Vuitton moment in Paris, he brought the whole culture with him.

On Tuesday (Jan. 20), the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2026 show at the Jardin d’Acclimatation amusement park turned into a full-on Hip Hop and R&B link-up, with A-listers packing up the front row. Usher, Future, Chris Brown, Malice, SZA, John Legend, Quavo, Skepta, A$AP Nast, AzChike, Gims, and Disiz all pulled up to support Pharrell in his role as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director, proving once again that his fashion world is just as influential as his music one.

The style moments matched the energy. Usher kept it sleek in a long black peacoat layered over a white tee, finished with a tie and Chelsea boots. Brown brought the color with a fuchsia cardigan, denim jeans, and platform shoes. Quavo showed up in a motorcycle jacket with a paisley tie and grills, while Skepta stayed classic in a black sweater layered over a white-collared shirt. As a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, Future stuck to his signature look with logo accessories, a plaid puffer, and laid-back denim.

Even outside the artist circle, the room was stacked with familiar faces like Kai Cenat, Miles Caton, Pharrell’s wife Helen Lasichanh and their three children, Henry Taylor, Tyriq Withers, and Tyshawn Jones, who became a Louis Vuitton “Friend of the House” in 2025.

As if the audience wasn’t enough, Pharrell made sure the music hit just as hard as the fashion. The producer previewed four unreleased tracks during the runway show: “Pray For Ya” by John Legend, “Sex God” by Jackson Wang featuring Pusha T, “Disturbing the P” by A$AP Rocky, and Quavo’s “Hit-A-Lik.” Pusha T also hit the runway — fitting, since he’s been a Louis Vuitton house ambassador since 2024.

Pharrell’s momentum isn’t slowing down

The show was another reminder that the Virginia Beach native stays booked, busy, and tapped in. Most recently, he teamed up with T.I. on “Let Em Know,” produced by Pharrell and set to appear on T.I.’s long-teased album Kill The King.

Pharrell is also about to get his flowers in a major way. As reported by REVOLT, he will be receiving the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective Honors during Grammy Week on Jan. 29.