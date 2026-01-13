Image Image Credit FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Miles Caton attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Miles Caton reflects on the Sinners cast’s pride in their work, regardless of awards recognition.

Sinners received several major nominations but didn’t win in the top categories.

The actor’s rising profile has led to a surge of attention on social media.

Miles Caton is taking Sinners’ awards season moment exactly how fans hope a breakout star would: grateful, grounded, and still a little amazed by how fast everything is moving.

TMZ caught up with the Sinners star in Los Angeles this week. While the movie didn’t walk away with every trophy some viewers expected, Caton made it clear the cast is staying focused on the bigger picture and enjoying the ride.

In the quick conversation, the Brooklyn native reacted after being congratulated on the film’s 2026 Golden Globes success. “Thank you,” he began, before sharing what it’s been like to be part of the horror hit. “It was amazing. It's just a blessing every day. I think we made something really special and I'm glad everybody loves it too…. What was your favorite part?”

When asked about Sinners not winning more awards, the actor didn’t seem bothered. He kept it honest and stayed positive. “I mean, I think… I don't know… we're just having fun with it, you know? I think everybody [who] gets nominated deserves to win. So, it's just, it's up to the voters,” he continued. “Regardless of the win or not... we are all happy… We're all proud of the work we did.”

Still, fans have reasons to feel like Sinners should’ve taken home more. The Ryan Coogler-directed film earned seven Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, and more, but won two: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Score.

At the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, Sinners led with 17 nominations and only won four awards, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Casting & Ensemble, Best Score, and Best Young Performer for Caton. It missed out on major categories like Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.

Miles Caton says his DMs are “crazy” after ‘Sinners’ success

And yes, Caton confirmed the attention isn’t just on Jordan. Asked about his DMs now that the movie is everywhere, he kept it simple: “It’s crazy… Crazy… Yeah, yeah, yeah.” When the reporter joked it’s not just his co-star, Caton doubled down: “For me, it’s definitely crazy. Definitely.”

The 20-year-old toured as a background vocalist with H.E.R. during her “Back of My Mind” tour in 2022. That connection helped lead to his Sinners audition after the Grammy Award-winner encouraged him to go for it. Now, Caton is stepping into the spotlight with his breakout film role.